PRINCETON — Because they compete in different classifications, in the modern era Class AA Bluefield and Class AAA Princeton have never played one another twice in the same football season.
Even if they had managed to do so in recent years, it might not have been that much to get excited about.
If anything, there’s quite a lot of excitement afoot regarding the top-ranked Beavers (2-0) traveling to face the Tigers (1-1) at Hunnicutt Stadium on Friday night.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Household members, siblings and grandparents from both teams will be allowed to attend. The game will be broadcast locally on Star 95 (95.5 FM/97.7 FM) with Wes McKinney calling from the Princeton perspective and on Eagle 100.9 (100.9 FM) with Jim Nelson calling it for the Beavers. Live streaming of the game will also be available on JR-1 Sports.
“We’ve only played a team twice one time that I know of. That was Graham back in 2005. Coach (Glynn) Carlock helped us out a little bit because we couldn’t find another game. So this will be the second team we’ve played twice,” said Bluefield head coach Fred Simon, whose team rode a game-winning field goal to the 15-13 victory over Princeton in the mutual season opener at Mitchell Stadium.
Since then, the Beavers have added a 48-2 win at Woodrow Wilson and have earned a No. 1 ranking in the first WVSSAC Class AA poll. The Tigers upended Parkersburg South 34-14 last week in Princeton and currently sit at 12th in the Class AAA rankings.
“To me, it doesn’t matter where you are now. It matters where you are at the end of the season. We don’t take that into consideration. We just want to try to improve and play a little better each week,” said Simon, who retains a healthy respect for the Tigers.
“Princeton is a much-improved ball club. They’re basically a Class AAA playoff team, I think, and they’re well-coached. They play well and they’ve got some good skill kids ... the running back, receivers and quarterback have done a fine job. We’ll have to play a heckuva game to be able to pull it off,” Simon said.
In Princeton’s victory over South, sophomore quarterback Grant Cochran passed for 276 yards and two scores. Leading receivers were Ethan Parsons (7-114, 1 TD) and Josiah Honaker (3-108, 1 TD), while Amir Powell (17-125, 2 TD) led the rushing attack. Honaker also added a 70-yard scoring punt return while a blocked punt resulted in a safety.
“We played well in all phases. Special teams kind of kicked us off ... we got nine points early. And even though I think we left some points on the field, I really felt like our offense started playing pretty well,” Pedigo said.
Against Woodrow this past week, quarterback Carson Deeb passed for 214 yards and four scores despite not being on the field the entire game. Juwaun Green (3-40), Brandon Wiley (3-78, 2TD), Jacorian Green (2-70, 1 TD) and Ryker Brown (3-127, 1 TD) combined for the bulk of the passing yardage.
The rushing game was a factor, but seven different ball carriers collectively rushed for roughly 20 yards more than Shawn Mitchell gained by himself in the Princeton debut game.
“We took advantage of some early mistakes at Woodrow Wilson and I’m very happy with the way we started,” Simon said. “I thought [Deeb] played better. I thought our line did a better job up front. Hopefully we’ll continue improving and get ready for a real tough team over in Princeton.”
The Beavers’ skill personnel know a lot of different ways to skin a cat.
“They’re just explosive,” Pedigo observed.
“They’ve got a bunch of guys on the outside, any time they touch the ball, they can take it for a touchdown. And they’ve got a stable of running backs. I thought the Mitchell kid was extremely impressive against us when he was in the ballgame. I think their lineplay was really good on both sides of the ball and the Mitchell kid again on defense ... he’s all over the place. We’ve got to be able to account for him,” Pedigo said.
The Princeton head coach doesn’t think Bluefield revealed all of its offensive tricks over the last two games. There are apt to be some surprises headed the Tigers’ way.
“I’m sure that they’ll have a few wrinkles. We pretty much do what we do. For us, it pretty much comes down to being able to execute. We’re looking for a good game and hopefully, this time we can come out on top,” he said.
Simon, for one, is happy to be playing, period. He understands that the weekly stop-and-start nature of the COVID-19 color metric system in West Virginia is frustrating for many teams and fans. But it sure beats the alternative.
“It’s great that we’re able to play. I know there’s a lot of uncertainty, which is tough on everybody. But I’m very pleased with [Governor Jim Justice] and Bernie Dolan at the WVSSAC ... I think under the circumstances they’ve done a super job,” Simon said.
