BLUEFIELD — Patience is a virtue. When that virtue was applied Tuesday night by the Bluefield Blue Jays, they were victorious.
Four of the six walks the Blue Jays drew came around to score in a 5-1 win over the Kingsport Mets at Bowen Field.
“The key today was our pitching holding the game all the way to the end. The right hit at the right time was enough today,” Bluefield Blue Jays manager Luis Hurtado said.
The Jays opened the scoring in the second inning with four walks. Three of the walks in the inning were after at-bats of at least seven pitches with the Blue Jays hitters fouling off tough pitches.
With one run scoring on a bases-loaded walk Eric Rivera kept the scoring going for the Blue Jays with a two-run single.
“That was the right time to be patient at the plate and it paid off and we got a great two-out base hit by Rivera that put us ahead,” Hurtado said.
In the third inning Spencer Horwitz walked to lead off the inning before advancing to third on a single by PK Morris. He came into score on a sacrifice fly by Leonardo Jimenez.
The Blue Jays (20-19) have won six of their last eight games and sit in third place in the Appalachian League East Division.
After back-to-back strong six inning outings Jol Concepcion only lasted four innings Tuesday night. He did not allow any runs on 83 pitches while striking out four but gave up six hits.
Concepcion worked out of a jam in the first as Kennie Taylor was hit to start the game and moved to third on a double down the left field line. A strikeout swinging followed by a looking strikeout were two outs before fly ball to center ended the inning.
“The good thing is he got out of the jams and that’s a learning moment for him and the way he did it that was awesome,” Hurtado said.
In his final inning Concepcion got an assist from his defense. A leadoff single was erased by a Kingsport baserunner caught stealing before two singles followed. With two outs, a single into right looked to score a run but Steward Berroa was ready and threw a strike to home where Andres Guerra held on through a collision.
“He’s got a chance every time because of his arm and also his accuracy has been doing really well,” Hurtado said about Berroa.
Justin Ammons got his first start for the Jays after being promoted Monday and went 1-for-2 with a run scored, double and two walks.
The Jays added a run in the seventh inning with a double by Rivera followed by single up the middle by Horwitz to score him.
Luis Alvarez continued his strong season with two innings of scoreless relief with one strikeout. The following two innings were thrown by Yunior Hinojosa who struck out two while not giving up a hit.
Hinojosa had the lone walk for Bluefield pitching and it happened with two outs in the eighth inning. The bases were empty and Hinojosa struck out the next hitter.
Kyle Huckaby allowed two doubles in the ninth for the Mets (17-22) to score their lone run.
The series continues today at Bowen Field with first pitch scheduled for 4 p.m.
