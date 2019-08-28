BLUEFIELD — The season ended on a high note for the Bluefield Blue Jays despite not making the playoffs by beating the Burlington Royals 8-1 at Bowen Field Wednesday night.
A seven-run fourth inning was the difference and included a three-run home run from Scotty Bradley. A bunt single by Steward Berroa and a walk to Eric Rivera put two runners on for Leonardo Jimenez who drove home Berroa with a single.
Davis Schneider hit a sacrifice fly to score Rivera and the bases were loaded afterwards for Andres Guerra who hit a two-run single.
Jays starting pitcher Roither Hernandez was stellar allowing only a single in five scoreless innings while striking out three. It is his second scoreless outing in three appearances and the first game this season he has not walked a batter.
Juan Acosta allowed three runs in his two innings of relief and Julian Valdez threw a scoreless final two innings.
Bradley opened the scoring for the Blue Jays in the second inning with a double that brought home D.J. Daniels who had walked and stolen second base. The four runs batted in were the most this season for Bradley and it was his fifth multi-hit game of the season.
Jimenez had three hits on the evening and Berroa had a pair as well.
The season is over for Bluefield having finished fourth in the Appalachian League East Division with just 31 wins and 36 losses.
The Jays offense scroed the most runs in the entire league.
Princeton 10, Pulaski 3
PRINCETON — Five players had multi-hit games as the Princeton Rays took down the Appalachian League East Division’s top team, the Pulaski Yankees, in the final game of the season for the Rays Wednesday night.
The 15 hits were spread throughout the P-Rays lineup with eight players getting hits and seven of them scoring runs.
Aldenis Sanchez singled to lead off the bottom of the first and scored when Luis Leon hit his fifth home run of the season. Diego Infante followed with a single and after moving to second on a wild pitch crossed the plate on a Gionti Turner single.
In the fourth Turner hit a single and Daiwer Castellanos followed with his first home run this season. Turner and Castellanos both scored in the sixth inning on Angelo Armenta’s first triple of the season. He scored on a ground out by Nate Soria.
Stanly Sabino struck out a career-high 11 in five innings while allowing two runs. Bryan Herrera gave up one run in hist 2 1/3 innings of relief and Mitchell Walters threw a scoreless 1 2/3 innings.
The P-Rays added a run in the seventh when Infate doubled and scored on a Castellanos single. In the eighth Soria doubles and advanced to third on a wild pitch before a Sanchez ground out scored him.
It was the best game of the season for Castellanos with three hits and three RBIs. Sanchez also added three hits while Leon, Infante and Turner had two each.
The P-Rays finished third in the East, nine games back of the Yankees, after having won the division last year and advancing to the championship series.
Princeton finishes the season with a 34-34 record.
