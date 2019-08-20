BLUEFIELD — When one team hits and the other doe not, the result is pretty easy to figure out. The team that hits wins.
The Bristol Pirates (30-29) used 11 hits to score 10 runs and beat the Bluefield Blue Jays 10-0 Tuesday night at Bowen Field.
Blue Jays (28-31) starter Felipe Castaneda lasted only one inning with the Pirates scoring six runs in the first inning on seven hits. Reliever Julian Valdez calmed the Pirates hitters down with three innings allowing one run and striking out two.
The Jays only managed five hits on the evening with no hitter reaching third base all game. It is the first time all season that the Blue Jays have been shutout with a lineup that leads the Appalachian League in scoring runs this year.
Scotty Bradley and Davis Schneider had two hits for the Jays with Schneider’s double being the only extra base hit for the team. Pirates pitchers Santiago Florez and Luis Arrieta combined to strike out 10 while only walking one.
Juan Acosta allowed three runs in his 1 1/3 innings of relief with one strikeout and Meliton Reyes threw 2 2/3 scoreless innings with two strikeouts. Kyle Huckaby pitched a scoreless ninth inning.
The Blue Jays will have to forget about the game quickly with a two-game series beginning today against the Princeton Rays to decide the Mercer Cup. The Rays lead 5-4 and will host the last two games of the season series.
Elizabethton 7, Princeton 6
PRINCETON — The Princeton Rays had a runner in scoring position with one out in the bottom of the ninth but could not score and lost in 11 innings to the Elizabethton Twins Tuesday night at Hunnicutt Field failing to complete the sweep.
The Twins (28-31) got a one-out double in the tenth to score the go-ahead run and the P-Rays responded with a Diego Infante single to send the game to the 11th.
In the 11th a throwing error allowed allowed two runs to score for the Twins and the Rays (28-31) got one run back on a sacrifice fly by Angelo Armenta to score Aldenis Sanchez but nothing more
It was not a great debut for Abiezel Ramirez through three at-bats with no hits and one strikeout. In his fourth at-bat he came through for the P-Rays tying the game at four with a solo home run in the bottom of the eighth.
P-Rays starter Matthew Peguero continued his return from injury by throwing two scoreless innings with two strikeouts. Aldor Rodriguez struck out four in 3 1/3 innings while allowing three runs on seven hits.
The Rays opened the scoring when Infante double in Daiwer Castellanos who had reached on a bunt single in the fourth inning.
After a two-run homer by the Twins in the top half of the fifth, Kevin Melendez responded with a two-run homer in the bottom half of the inning. It is his fifth home run of the season and scored Yunior Martinez who had reached on a single.
Bryan Herrera threw 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief while Ryan Jackson allowed the go-ahead homer in the top of the eight but threw a scoreless ninth after the Rays tied it back up. In the tenth he allowed one run before Vincent Byrd got the final out of the inning.
Both runs allowed by Byrd in the 11th were unearned due to the error.
