BLUEFIELD — The Bluefield Blue Dolphins swim team is holding a free swim clinic Saturday for local kids who are interested in joining the team.

The clinic will be held from 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at Bluefield FitRec, which is located at 703 College Avenue in Bluefield

The clinic, which will be conducted by experienced swimming coaches, will help youngsters upgrade their swimming techniques.

Contact Justin Hawkins at (304) 3270-2401, ext. 3206.

