BLUEFIELD, Va. — Graham quarterback Zach Blevins was named offensive and defensive Player of the Year and G-Men head coach Tony Palmer was named Coach of the Year in recent Southwest District coaches ballotting.
Blevins, a senior who earned all-state accolades on defense as a junior and took over as the G-Men starting signal caller this season, is a rare double-honoree. He is a first team selection at linebacker.
Palmer led Graham to the SWD championship and onward to the VHSL Class 2 state title game, where the G-Men finished as state runners up. Graham earned a state championship in 2018 under Palmer.
Other Graham players earning All-Southwest District first team status include Graham offensive linemen Brody Meadows and Connor Roberts, running back Ty’Drez Clements, wide receiver Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw, placekicker Ben Morgan. Turner-Bradshaw was also named first-team kick returner.
Other G-Men earning All-SWV first team status on defense included Roberts and Meadows in the defensive line, Blevins at defensive end, Braden Meadows and Sean Hughes at linebacker, Turner-Bradshaw at defensive back, Brayden Watkins ad defensive back and Turner-Bradshaw at punt returner.
Other players earning SWD first team offensive honors include Richlands offensive lineman Phillip Ward, Virginia High offensive lineman Kavonta Smith, Richlands center Jacob Maggard, Virginia High running back Stevie Thomas, Richlands running back Dylan Brown, Tazewell receiver Cassius Harris, Richlands receiver Sage Webb, Tazewell tight end Ethan Mills and offensive all-purpose player Carter Creasy from Tazewell.
Other players earning SWD first team defensive honors include Virginia High defensive lineman Smith, Richlands defensive end Bryce Taylor, Virginia High linebacker Ajaani Delaney, Richlands linebacker Shane Vencill, Virginia High defensive back Connor Davidson, Tazewell defensive back Jared Mullins, Richlands punter Isaiah Bandy, and defensive all-purpose player Kaizon Taylor of Tazewell.
Second team offensive selections included Virginia High’s Brady Jones and Richlands’ Gavin Cox at quarterback; Graham’s Ethan Alvis at center; Graham offensive linemen Cody Dolin and Kaden Rotenberry, Marion offensive lineman Drew Frazier, Richlands offensive lineman Jackson Perry and Marion offensive lineman Landon Mabe. Second-team running backs include Marion’s Brody Taylor, Richlands’ Colton Keen and Virginia High’s Ajaani Taylor. Second team receivers include Graham’s Brayden Watkins, Virginia High’s Patrick Poku, Tazewell’s Jared Mullins, Marion’s Logan Langston, Graham’s Eli Sarver, Richlands’ Drew Simmons and Graham’s David Brown. Graham’s Aiden Wallace was named second-team tight end. Virginia High’s Brodie Cox and Richlands’ Isaiah Bandy were named second team kickers. Richlands’ Sage Webb was second team kick returner and Marion’s JB Carroll was named second team offensive all-purpose.
Second team defensive selections included defensive linemen Octavious Pridgen of Tazewell, Omari Hill of Graham, Cody Dolin of Graham, Tyler Cole of Richlands, Matt Nelson of Marion, Draven Baldwin of Richlands and Aiden Wallace of Graham. Second team defensive ends include Gage Sawyers of Graham and Jacob Witt of Tazewell. Second team linebackers include Marion’s Trenton Watkins and Ricky Carroll, Virginia High’s Donnie Thomas, Richlands Izek Hubbard and Graham’s Brian Huggins. Second team defensive backs include Graham’s Ethan Church, Virginia High’s Patrick Poku, Tazewell’s Cassius Harris, Graham’s Khiamani Vineyard, Marion’s Logan Langston, Tazewell’s Ethan Mills and Richlands’ Jordan Honeycutt.
