Graham’s Zach Blevins was named offensive Player of the Year, Central Wise’s Tyson Tester was named region defensive player of the year and G-Men head coach Tony Palmer was named coach of the year in recent, Region 2D coaches balloting.
Blevins was named to the All-2D first team offense as quarterback. He was joined on the first team offensive roster by teammates Brody Meadows and Connor Roberts (OL), Ty’Drez Clements (RB) and Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw (WR-KR).
Other first team offensive picks included Tazewell’s Cassius Harris (WR) and Ethan Mills (TE).
Graham players earning first team defensive honors include Roberts (DL) and Blevins (DE) and Turner-Bradshaw (DB-PR). Richlands’ Isaiah Bandy (P) also made the first team defensive roster.
Second team offensive selections included Richlands’ Jacob Maggard (C), Phillip Ward (OL), Dylan Brown (RB) and Sage Webb. Graham’s Ben Morgan made the cut at place kicker and Tazewell’s Carter Creasy was an all-purpose pick.
Second team defensive selections included Graham’s Brody Meadows (DL), Braden Meadows (LB), Sean Huges (LB) and Brayden Watkins (DB); Richlands’ Bryce Tayor (DE) and Tazewell’s Jared Mullins (DB) and Kaizon Taylor (all-purpose).
