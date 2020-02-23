ROCKY GAP, Va. — It has been a pleasantly surprising season for the Bland County High School boys basketball team.
Despite only returning two players with a good amount of varsity basketball experience the Bears started the season with 11 wins in their first 14 games and begin the region tournament Tuesday.
“It’s been a little bit of a surprise, we had two kids that were back from last year that really saw a lot of playing time so it’s been a big surprise,” Bland County head coach Rich Hankins said.
The Bears (15-9) had big shoes to fill this season with the graduation of Region 1C Player of the Year Jake Watters.
The scoring his season has been balanced across the team for Bland County with a number of players being able to score in double figures every night.
“The thing about this group is on any given night somebody different steps up and leads us in scoring and we’re capable of putting four, five kids in double figures.”
Getting a number of players in double figures scoring is key for the Bears who don’t have one player capable of scoring 25 points every game.
“Well our best night’s have been when we’ve placed three and four kids in double figures, we can’t depend on just one or two people to share the load offensively,” Hankins said. “It has to go a little bit deeper than that for us.”
Drew Hoge has been the top scorer for the Bears most games in his first year back in the program.
“We knew Drew was very talented, what we didn’t know is that he could really step in and lead us in scoring night in and night out,” Hankins said.
The junior spent the last couple of years at Christiansburg High before transferring back to Bland County.
Pierce Kegley, Gage Hankins, Trey Harden and Noah Payne are all players who can score in double figures for the Bears. Some games each one of them will be relied on to score and in other games they will take on other roles.
“I don’t think this team cares who really does the scoring, they seem to be content with sharing the basketball and fulfilling their role,” Hankins said.
Bland County gained confidence early in the season when it won the Narrows Christmas Tournament by beating James Monroe along with the hosts.
“I think that really gave us some confidence going into district play in particular,” Hankins said.
The Bears then beat the Green Wave again ahead of district play where they started 4-1 including being the lone team to beat Auburn in the Mountain Empire District.
After the strong start to the season Bland County has struggled in its last 10 games with just four wins.
“Well we’re kind of limping into the regional play-offs a little bit,” Hankins said.
A knee injury to a key member of the rotation has forced the rest of the players to adapt and take on large roles every game.
“One of our better shooters has a torn ACL and he’s out for the rest of the season so its gone from a seven-man rotation down to a six-man so it’s one game at a time for us,” Hankins said.
The Bears begin the Region 1C tournament Tuesday on the road against Pioneer District tournament champion Narrows.
