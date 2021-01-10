ROCKY GAP, Va. — The Bland County High School boys basketball team hit 13 buckets outside the arc on its way to an 80-40 season opening victory over visiting Mountain Empire District opponent Rural Retreat, on Saturday night.
Drew Hoge scored 22 points to pace the Bears (1-0, 1-0), hitting four 3-pointers along the way, also collecting five rebounds and handing out four assists. Trey Compton hit five trifectas, finishing with 20 points. Luke Parker hit three treys en route to 11 points. Blake Buchanan scored 10 points. Dylan Havens had four rebounds and eight assists, also nailing a 3-pointer and finishing with seven points.
Chad Musser scored 12 points to pace Rural Retreat.
Bland County travels to Galax on Monday for an MED game with the Maroon Tide.
Bland County 80
Rural Retreat 40
RURAL RETREAT
Crowder 2, Smith 8, Hight 3, Chase Musser 12, Alfred 4, Worley 7, Crouse 2, DeBord 2.
BLAND COUNTY (1-0)
Drew Hoge 22, Luke Parker 11, Dylan Havens 7, J.T. Russo 4, Trey Compton 20, Corey Hall 4, Blake Buchanan 10, Corey Harden 2.
Rural Retreat...........16 6 14 4 — 40
Bland Count.............21 27 15 14 — 80
3-point goals: Rural Retreat (none), Bland County 13 (Hoge 4, Parker 3, Havens, Compton 5)
