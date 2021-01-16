PILGRIMS KNOB — The Bland County High School boys basketball team wasted no time getting back into the win column after a disappointing loss to George Wythe, knocking off Twin Valley 64-52 in a non-district 3-point shooting showdown at Twin Valley, on Saturday.
Five different Bears players hit from outside the arc on the way to nine team treys. Trey Compton hit two on his way to a team-leading 18 points, also pulling down six rebounds. Luke Parker finished with 13 points, hitting three trifectas. Drew Hoge hit one 3 on his way to six points, also distributing six assists for Bland County (4-1).
Colton Compton hit four 3-pointers en route to 14 points for the Panthers. Noah Daniels popped three 3’s and finished with 11 points and Hunter Welch scored 10.
The Bears are slated travel to Fort Chiswell for a Mountain Empire District game on Tuesday.
Bland County 64, Twin Valley 52
BLAND COUNTY (4-1)
Hoge 6, Luke Parker 13, Cagle 7, Havens 7, Hall 2, Russo 5, Trey Compton 18, Buchanan 4, Harden 2.
TWIN VALLEY
Colton Compton 14, Hunter Welch 10, Ward 2, Cantrell 5, Boyd 9, Noah Daniels 11, Lester.
Bland County.......14 21 13 16 — 64
Twin Valley...........10 8 15 19 — 52
3-point goals: Bland County 9 (Hoge, Parker 3, Cagle 2, Havens, Compton 2), Twin Valley 7 (Compton 4, Daniels 3). JV: Bland County won.
Late Girls Game
BLUEFIELD, Va. — Alivia Nolley scored 17 points and visiting Lebanon protected enough of its first half lead to collect a 44-37 Southwest District road win at Graham on Friday night.
Emily Musick and Morgan Varney added nine points apiece for the Lady Pioneers.
Stella Gunter scored 13 points to pace the G-Girls (1-7, 1-5). Elle Gunter scored 11 points, grabbing 11 rebounds and collecting six steals. Savanna Howery pulled down 10 rebounds and Emily Hampton had eight boards.
Graham plays Marion away on Tuesday
Lebanon 44, Graham 37
LEBANON
Morgan Varney 9, Lily Gray 3, Alexis Horne 3, Alivia Nolley 17, Emily Musick 9, Lauren Booth 3.
GRAHAM (1-7, 1-5)
Stella Gunter 13, Savanna Howery 7, Ja’nis Lanier 4. Emily Hampton 2, Elle Gunter 11
Lebanon...............8 16 9 11 — 44
Graham........ .....6 9 8 14 — 37
3-point goals: Lebanon 4 (Gray, Nolley 2, Musick); Graham 4 (S. Gunter, Howery 2, E. Gunter).
Late Boys Game
Graham 56, Lebanon 46: The G-Men remain unbeaten after defeating the Lebanon Pioneers Friday night in a Southwest District game at Lebanon.
Zach Dales scored 16 points for Graham (6-0, 4-0) and David Graves added 15 points.
The G-Men return to action on Tuesday, playing Marion in a SWD game at Graham Middle School.
