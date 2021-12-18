BLUEFIELD, Va. — Count on more traffic headed from Bluefield to Blacksburg this fall when Virginia Tech has home football games on the calendar.
Graham High School senior Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw, sought after by a host of Division I football programs, announced his decision to join the Hokies football program on Thursday at a press conference held in the school auditorium amid cheers from fellow students.
“I’m thankful for this moment,” Turner-Bradshaw said. “I want to thank God. I feel very blessed.”
Graham football coach Tony Palmer, told the crowd, “It’s been a blessing to watch him mature as a player … and as a person.
“I don’t think he’s scratched the surface of what he can be. I think he’s going to be a special player.”
Palmer noted, “I think he made the best decision for him. He’s going to get to play big-time football, close to home.”
Todd Baker, coach of the GHS boys basketball team, said, “He has a great opportunity, and we hope and pray he takes advantage of it.”
The Blacksburg-bound recruit was flanked on the auditorium stage by his mother Alicia Turner and father Ahmad Bradshaw — the one-time Graham athlete who went on to play at Marshall University and on two Super Bowl championship teams as a New York Giant.
“You learn at every point in life,” Bradshaw said.
Turner-Bradshaw was overcome by emotion while talking about his parents and their support.
When it came time to reveal his college choice, the senior looked at ballcaps in front of him bearing the names of Tech and of Vanderbilt University. He picked up the one labeled “Vandy” — and tossed it over his shoulder.
He then put on the cap from Virginia Tech and said, “Go, Hokies!”
After the on-stage reveal ended, Turner-Bradshaw answered media questions. One of the first dealt with the likely position assignment in college for the 170-pound athlete who stands a shade under 6 feet tall.
“On my official visit last week (in Blacksburg), they told me that, right now, they don’t have a slot receiver, so I could fill in that spot. Of course, they also like me returning kicks,” he said.
“Every time I get the ball in my hands, I feel like I can score. If I can get any bit of open field, I feel like I can make some magic happen.”
He said he chose the date for his announcement partly due to upcoming commitments from college transfer students.
“The people who were transferring could come in and take my spot,” he said. “So I wanted to go ahead and commit, secure my spot, and honestly just relax with basketball season coming up.”
He noted that varsity basketball practice with Baker was scheduled to begin less than an hour after the press conference concluded.
Turner-Bradshaw was one of the most potent weapons of the G-Men football team this fall, excelling on offense, defense and special teams for a Graham squad that finished as state runner-up.
He scored 34 touchdowns in his just-concluded senior season — 10 on offense, three on defensive interceptions and eight as a kick- and punt-returner.
It undoubtedly would have been more, but he and many other Graham starters were held out of the final half of several games after running up an immense lead by halftime.
In addition to Turner-Bradshaw, the Hokies landed Graham offensive lineman Brody Meadows earlier this week. Meadows withdrew his commitment to the University of Virginia after head coach Bronco Mendenhall stepped down from that job. Meadows signed with Virginia Tech on Wednesday.
Meadows is “my best friend,” Turner-Bradshaw said. “It’s like, everything we do, it’s together.”
“The crazy thing is, ever since the end of sophomore year, everybody would ask me where I was going (to play in college). Brody already had offers, so I would say, ‘I’m going wherever Brody goes.’ And now it’s actually true.”
He said that the recruiting coaches at both Vanderbilt and Virginia Tech had complimented him on his smile. He flashed that grin again Thursday as he summed up, “Smile, and be happy, and be grateful for everything you have.”
