SOUTH CHARLESTON — The inability to finish drives deep in enemy territory was a foible of the Princeton High School football team’s two previous seasons that didn’t seem to follow them the Tigers’ 2020 campaign.
Not, at least, until Friday night’s Class AAA state quarterfinal game at South Charleston. And in this instance, there were several very, very good reasons for it.
The Black Eagles offense came up with the big plays it needed early to establish up-front momentum while the magnificent South Charleston defense disrupted and bottled up Princeton’s high-flying offense en route to a 57-18 victory at Black Eagle Stadium.
South Charleston (5-0) will advance to face either Spring Valley or Musselman in next week’s state semifinals.
The Tigers (6-3) were making their first playoff Class AAA playoff appearance since 2015. Princeton advanced to this week’s quarterfinals after Wheeling Park forfeited last week’s opening round game due to COVID-19 metrics in Ohio County that prevented the game from being played.
South Charleston quarterback Trey Dunn overcame two costly fumbles, completing 24-of-38 passing attempts for 329 yards and three touchdowns — including scoring connections of 70 and 59 yards to Shyleik Kinney and Donavin Davis, respectively, which put the Eagles up 14-0 with 6:01 remaining in the first quarter.
The Black Eagles dominated time of possession, running a school-record 70 plays while racking up 264 yards rushing and 339 passing.
In spite of the bloodless victory that advanced them to face the No. 2 Black Eagles, the No. 10 Tigers were by no means dazed by the bright lights in South Charleston, making particularly a solid account of themselves on special teams and on defense. Princeton blocked four South Charleston point-after-touchdown kicks as well as a punt attempt. The Tigers also saw Carter Meacham recover a Black Eagles muffed punt reception in the first quarter.
The defense scored Princeton’s only points of the first half when Eli Padgett sacked Dunn and stripped him of the football. Linebacker Amir Powell scooped up the ball and took it 41 yards to score, cutting South Charleston’s early lead to 14-6. Ethan Parsons also recovered a Dunn fumble that tumbled into the end zone before the Black Eagles QB broke the plane, leading into yet another one of the many on-the-field conferences that helped ensure that the final horn didn’t sound until after 11 p.m. on Friday.
Reece Burton made use of his extended defensive reps on the field, accumulating 13 tackles on the night — including two for loss.
Offensively, Friday marked the Tigers’ lowest scoring output since the 15-13 loss to Bluefield in the mutual season opener at Mitchell Stadium in September. Record-setting sophomore quarterback Grant Cochran completed 16-of-41 pass attempts for 174 yards and two touchdowns, giving up two interceptions and committing another turnover on a fumble. Ethan Parsons had four catches for 43 yards and a TD and Josiah Honaker had five catches for 46 and a score.
Powell actually led the receivers in net yardage with four catches for 64 yards. However, the Tigers’ rushing leader was confined to 30 yards in nine carries — significantly below his normal triple-digit outings.
Many, if not most, of Princeton’s difficulties executing the offense was attributable to the Black Eagles’ defensive executioners. South Charleston’s Lawton Brothers — senior defensive end Zeiqui and sophomore Zimarian — are future Division I players, but they are surrounded by very good defensive teammates. Guys like Dean, McAllister and McKinney were also instrumental in the defense’s ability to stuff the run while also giving Cochran less time to make his decisions. And the coverage wasn’t too shabby, either.
South Charleston led 26-6 at the half after adding two touchdowns in the second quarter on scoring runs of 1 and 2 yards by Mondrell Dean. The Tigers’ had a chance to narrow that gap in the final 35 seconds before intermission
Powell’s 30-yard return of a Chase Edwards line-drive kickoff following Dean’s second score gave Princeton’s offense four snaps to reach the end zone from the South Charleston 35-yard line. All four subsequent passing attempts fell incomplete and the opportunity evaporated.
South Charleston went up 32-6 on Dunn’s 1-yard TD toss to Davis with 10:27 remaining in the third quarter. Cochran’s subsequent 15-yard touchdown pass to Parsons kept the Tigers treading water. But the Tigers made two more pushes to the verge of the South Charleston red zone before the third period expired, both times coming away empty-handed.
After that, the Black Eagles owned the fourth quarter, pouring it on with Amelio Miller’s 11-yard scoring run at 11:33 followed by Dean’s 44-yard scoring interception return at 11:23.
Cochran hit Josiah Honaker with a 17-yard scoring strike with 6:59 remaining in the game. The Tigers weren’t done yet. But neither was South Charleston, which scored again on a Dunn 3-yard run with 5:19 remaining in the game and added a 48-yard Miller touchdown run 19 seconds later.
Miller, a freshman who scored his first varsity touchdown in the game, led South Charleston rushers with 142 yards on 12 carries. Jah’den Estep led the Black Eagles receivers with six catches for 73 yards, including the 39-yard reception that set up South Charleston’s first TD of the second half. Davis had five catches for 107 yards, followed by Kinney (4-97) and Anthony Jackson (4-34).
At Black Eagle Stadium
Princeton...............6 0 6 6 — 18
S. Charleston....14 12 6 25 — 57
First Quarter
SC— Shyleik Kinney 70 pass from Trey Dunn (Chase Edwards kick), 10:45, 7-0
SC— Donavin Davis 59 pass from Dunn (Chase Edwards kick) 14-0, 6:01
Pr — Amir Powell 41 fumble return (kick failed)
Second Quarter
SC— Mondrell Dean 1 run (kick blocked) 20-6, 9:17
SC— Dean 2 run (Pass failed) 26-6,
Third Quarter
SC— Davis 1 pass from Dunn (kick blocked), 32-6, 10:27
Pr— Ethan Parsons 15 pass from Cochran (kick blocked), 32-12,
Fourth Quarter
SC— Amellio Miller Miller 11 run (kick blocked) 38-12. 11:33
SC — Dean 44 interception return (kick blocked) 46-12. 11:23
Pr— Josiah Honaker 17 pass from Cochran (conversion failed) 6:59 44-18
SC— Dunn 3 run (Edwards kick) 5:19, 51-18
SC — Miller 48 run (kick failed) 57-18, 5:00
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing: Princeton, Amir Powell 9-30, Fm L. Cochran 2-(-2), Parsons 1-(-10), Rice 3-6. South Charleston, Miller 12-142, 2 TD, Dunn 11-51, Dean 8-22, Kinney 3-20
Passing, Princeton, Grant Cochran 16-of-41 for 174, 2 TD, 2 INT; South Charleston, Dunn 24-of-38 passing, 329 yards, 3 TD.
Receiving: Princeton, Parsons 4-43, Honaker 5-46, Powell 4-64, Padgett 1-5, Meacham 2-16. South Charleston, Kinney 4-97, McCallister 1-(-1), Davis 5-107, Tinsley 1-4, Jackson 4-34, Estep 6-73, Dean 1-6, Miller 2-13
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.