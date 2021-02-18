Bluefield, WV (24701)

Today

Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers this evening. A few snow showers overnight. Low 26F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 40%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers this evening. A few snow showers overnight. Low 26F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 40%.