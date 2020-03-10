CHARLESTON — The Princeton boys basketball team experienced a little mechanical difficulty while en route to their WVSSAC Class AAA, Region 3 co-regional championship at George Washington.
The Tigers didn’t get into any trouble on the floor until the second quarter.
A 26-4 explosion by the Patriots during the second stanza left Princeton chasing the home team for the remainder of the game, ultimately falling 71-52 to their former MSAC conference mate.
Mason Pinkett lit it up for 20 points for George Washington (19-5), which ensured itself a spot in next week’s WVSSAC Class AAA state tournament bracket at the Charleston Civic Center.
Evan Hughes contributed 14 points and eight rebounds for George Washington, which shot 10-for-16 from 3-point range on the night, led by Pinkett’s 4-for-5 display of marksmanship past the arc. Four other Patriots let fly successfully from outside, including Alex Yoakum, who hit one trey on his way to 10 points.
George Washington had 14 turnovers to Princeton’s seven, but the Patriot’s 42-34 rebounding advantage amply offset that in the long run.
Peyton Brown scored 20 points to lead Princeton (16-9). C.J. Wilborn added 12 points and Brayden Quisenberry chimed in with eight.
The Princeton team bus reportedly experienced a mechanical setback while making the journey up the West Virginia Turnpike to Charleston that delayed the team’s arrival at the game site until roughly a half-hour in advance of the expected 7 p.m. tipoff time.
George Washington 71, Princeton 52
PRINCETON (16-9)
Brown 8-18 0-0 20, Wilborn 5-12 2-3 12, Parsons 2-14 2-5 6, Quesenberry 4-8 0-4 8, Wellman 1-4 0-0 2, Broyles 0-3 0-0 0, Martin 1-2 0-0 2, Cochran 1-5 0-0 2, Hall 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-66 4-12 52
GEORGE WASHINGTON (19-5)
Gabbert 3-6 0-0 8, Pinkett 8-15 0-0 20, Yoakum 3-7 3-3 10, Ingold 1-2 6-8 8, Hughes 4-8 4-4 14, Nicol 1-1 0-0 2, Eddy 1-4 0-0 3, McCarty 0-2 1-2 1, Fitzpatrick 1-2 0-0 2, Ritchie 0-0 3-4 3, Castleberry 0-0 0-0 0, Monday 0-0 0-0 0, Adkins 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-47 17-21 71
Princeton...............11 6 15 20 — 52
George Wash.......12 24 17 18 — 71
3-point goals: Princeton 4-19 (Brown 4-12, Wilborn 0-3, Parsons 0-2, Wellman 0-1, Broyles 0-1), GW 10-16 (Gabbert 2-2, Pinkett 4-5, Yoakum 1-3, Hughes 2-2, Eddy 1-3, McCarty 0-1)
Rebounds 42 (Hughes 8), Princeton 34 (Parsons 13)
Turnovers: GW 14, Princeton 7.
Class AAA Region co-finals
Region 1
Tuesday, March 10
University 94, John Marshall 48
Wheeling Park 57, Morgantown 54
Region 2
Tuesday, March 10
Hedgesville 69, Washington 46
Martinsburg 72, Jefferson 54
Region 3
Tuesday, March 10
George Washington 71, Princeton 52
St. Albans 68, Woodrow Wilson 53
Region 4
Tuesday, March 10
Cabell Midland 66, Parkersburg 50
Parkersburg South 5, Spring Valley 53
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.