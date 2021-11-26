COAL CITY — It is not the first time that Independence’s Cyrus Goodson came up big on a big stage. It probably won’t be the last.
But there is no doubt that Friday afternoon’s big-stage moment was the biggest for the junior.
Goodson’s 49-yard interception return on the first play of the fourth quarter gave the Patriots a 27-20 lead and really, for all intents and purposes, sealed the game in No. 2 Independence’s 34-20 victory over Bluefield in a Class AA semifinal at George D. Covey Field.
The victory sends Independence to its first state championship game next Friday night in Wheeling where they will face the winner of Poca-Fairmont Senior.
The touchdown was part of a 27-0 uprising in the second half, helping the Patriots come from behind for the second week in a row.
Big plays have become synonymous with Goodson, who hit a home run in the sectional baseball tournament to beat rival Shady Spring back in June.
He also had a big pass reception Friday, thrown by his brother and Kennedy Award candidate Atticus Goodson, that helped convert a fourth-and-long and keep a scoring drive alive.
But the interception seemed to signal doom for Bluefield, which never really recovered from the blow.
Just ask his brother Atticus, who had a big afternoon himself, with 258 yards rushing and three touchdowns and went over 5,000 yards for his career.
“That was a big game changer,” Atticus Goodson said. “I think that really helped us out a lot. It put us up.”
The younger Goodson was aware of the talent with which he’d have to contend in order to make his pivotal play.
“Jacorian is a real deep threat, he’s fast, tall, he can go up and get it, good hands,” Cyrus Goodson said of Bluefield receiver Jacorian Green, who was Class AA state champion in the 200 meter dash last spring.
“He broke on a short route, and I saw [quarterback Ryker Brown] throw it. I broke on it, thinking maybe [I could] get the tackle or get the interception and I got the interception. I thought when I caught it, I was going to score, but going down the field I felt I was going to get caught.”
Cyrus was caught — but not before he broke the plane.
“That was a huge play” veteran Indy coach John H. Lilly said. “And Cyrus has done that all year. He comes up with the big play when you need it.”
Bluefield coach Fred Simon said an earlier injury to quarterback Ryker Brown was the catalyst for the play.
“I’ll tell you what hurt us a lot was Ryker getting hurt, he tore his calf muscle,” Simon said. “Not having him offensively and defensively as our leader, it limited us in what we could do. My hat’s off to them. They played their butts off and found a way to win. When you lose your leader on offense and defense as far as going 100 percent, I think that hurt us. He couldn’t step into the ball. He didn’t have any power behind it, and we found that out right there. It was tough.”
Bluefield had controlled the first half, leading 20-7, but the Patriots began their comeback on the first drive of the second half. Atticus Goodson went over 5,000 career yards on his first carry of the second half and later scored from 10 yards out to make it 20-14.
That touchdown didn’t seem to have a chance when Independence was twice whistled for holding, the second time on fourth down which erased a first down and left the Patriots with a fourth-and-nine.
Lilly, who rarely resorts to much trickery, decided it was time. He and veteran coach Kevin Grogg, his assistant and line coach, had gone over plays coming into the season and one of those was termed the “Grogg Pass.”
On the play, Atticus Goodson lined up in shotgun — they had run a few plays out of the formation that were straight runs to the running back. He rolled to his right under duress and let the ball fly.
“We put that play in Tuesday,” Cyrus Goodson said. “The play is designed to go to the strong side. When he threw it up, Jacorian fell down trying to come back and make a play. I thought I was going to fall, too, but he threw far enough where I could make a play on it.”
The 21-yard completion was Indy’s only completion of the game.
“We’ve been working on that for two years, but we never pulled the trigger on it,” Lilly said. “Coach Grogg helped me call that play, we even call it Grogg Pass. The Goodson to Goodson connection there. I thought that was a big play.”
The Patriots held Bluefield and put together a 9-play, 61-yard drive — all on the ground — Goodson going the final nine yards to tie the game at 20-20.
That set the stage for Cyrus Goodson’s interception that turned the tide.
Independence closed it out with a touchdown run by Goodson, from 10 yards, to ensure the Patriots’ trip to Wheeling.
The difference between the first and second half was like night and day.
“We stopped turning the ball over,” Lilly quipped. “I think a lot of it in the first half was nerves. We were afraid to make a mistake. We told them at the half just play football. Win, lose or draw, leave it on the field. In the first half they had the wooly worms … Everybody was nervous. You could tell their kids were excited and we were nervous. But at halftime I think we settled down a bit.”
Turnovers did play a big part in the Beavers building a 20-7 halftime lead.
Brown got the Beavers on the board with a two-yard run on their first possession of the game.
Independence’s quarterback, Logan Phalin, countered that with his own 2-yard run on the Patriots’ first possession, set up by a 54-yard Atticus Goodson run.
Brown scored a second touchdown, again on a two-yard run, and on Independence’s first play after, there was a fumble on a reverse and Sencere Fields scooped up the loose ball and returned it 19 yards for a score. Fields also had an interception and Shawn Hale recovered a fumble.
Independence’s defense cut off Bluefield’s water for the rest of the half. The punishing Patriot ‘D; was also helped by holding calls that led to Bluefield having one touchdown and another long play erased by the flags.
“We made a couple of mistakes that could have given us another touchdown that I think would have helped us in the first half,” Simon said. “I think that hurt us, can’t make those kinds of mistakes.”
Independence finished with 338 yards on the ground in the game. Atticus Goodson’s 35 carries were a career high, the previous being 32 last year against Liberty.
Bluefield’s Amir Hairston finished with 142 yards rushing. Bluefield ended up rushing for 167 yards in the game and 77 passing.
It’s off to Wheeling for the Patriots.
“I think it’s a reflection of being smart enough to surround yourself with people who have been there and done that, like coach Grogg (who won a state championship at Wyoming East in 1999, beating Bluefield) and coach (Scott) Cuthbert (who led the baseball team to the state tournament last June). It’s being smart enough as you get older to start listening, stop reacting, and just do a good job with people,” said Lilly, who had at one point in his career coached with Simon at Bluefield as an assistant.
“It means a lot to be able to put on for our former players and put on for our crowd,” Atticus Goodson said. “Hopefully we can bring them back a state championship.”
Independence 34
Bluefield 20
Bluefield....7 13 0 0 — 20
Indy...........7 0 14 13 — 34
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
BF — Ryker Brown 2 run (Jackson Willis kick)
Indy — Logan Phalin 2 run (Atticus Goodson kick)
Second Quarter
BF — Brown 2 run (pass fail)
BF — Sencere Fields 19 fumble recovery (Willis kick)
Third Quarter
Indy — Atticus Goodson 10 run (Goodson kick)
Indy — Goodson 9 run (Goodson kick)
Fourth Quarter
Indy — Cyrus Goodson 49 interception return (A. Goodson kick)
Indy — A. Goodson 10 run (Goodson kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING – B: Amir Hairston 22-142, Ryker Brown 6-24, Jacorian Green 1-1, Jamel Floyd 1-3, Jaeon Flack 1-(minus-6). I: Atticus Goodson 35-258-3, Logan Phalin 15-60-1, Judah Price 3-20.
PASSING – B: Ryker Brown 9-18-2-77-0, I: Logan Phalin 0-1-1-0-0, Atticus Goodson 1-1-0-21-0.
RECEVING – B: Jacorian Green 4-40, Jaeon Flack 4-34, Chance Johnson 1-3.
TURNOVERS – B: Sencere Fields, FR, INT, Shawn Hale FR. I: Cyrus Goodson INT, Trey Bowers INT.
