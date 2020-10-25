BLUEFIELD — The focus all week in practice for the Bluefield High School football was fixing mistakes that happened in last week’s loss to Parkersburg.
The Beavers showed they had to improve executing big plays on offense and a strong rushing defense to beat Oak Hill 35-9 Friday night at Mitchell Stadium.
“We worked all week on the stuff we needed to work on and today we came out and did a little better. We still got more stuff to work on,” said senior quarterback Carson Deeb.
The Class AAA Red Devils (2-2) jumped out to the early lead 15 seconds into the contest when the kickoff was returned down to the three-yard line and then Te-Amo Shelton scored around the right end on the following play.
From that point forward the Beavers only allowed three points and found their rhythm on offense.
“They’re a good football team, their staff has worked hard and I am just happy to beat them. Very proud of our players for what we did in the second half,” said Bluefield head coach Fred Simon.
Deeb only completed nine passes on the night for 287 yards but four of them went for touchdowns, including three to Brandon Wiley.
The seniors connected on four passes for 179 yards, including the first three scores of the game for the Beavers.
Down 6-0, Deeb found Wiley with a short pass and the 5-foot-8 receiver evaded one player before running past others on his way to a 46-yard score.
“Whenever I have the ball in my hands I’m just trying to make a play, try to get as many yards as I can and hopefully end up in the end zone,” Wiley said.
Wiley caught another short pass from Deeb late in the first quarter and the defender could only get a hand on him before he found the end zone for a 21-yard touchdown.
Just over a minute into the second quarter Deeb was scrambling to his right to escape Oak Hill pressure on third down when Wiley found himself alone in space. Wiley caught the pass and turned on his afterburners for an 80-yard touchdown after a block.
“He’s quick and he’s got good lateral speed. He’s fast straight ahead too,” Simon said.
Seven of the nine completed passes for Deeb went for 15 yards or more and all of them resulted in either a first down or touchdown.
The receivers were able to turn short passes into long gains and when Deeb threw down the field Juwaun Green out jumped his defender for a 39-yard score in the fourth quarter.
“They helped me out a lot with short stuff, they did what they do and got a bunch of yards and scored on them,” Deeb said.
Oak Hill often brought pressure to prevent Deeb from getting any time to throw the ball and as a response the Beavers rushed 31 times compared to 14 times through the air.
Jaeon Flack had the majority of the carries rushing for 83 yards on 18 carries including a 3-yard plunge late in the fourth quarter.
“The line did a better job blocking for the run game today so that really helped out,” Deeb said.
Oak Hill did not manage to score a touchdown after its first possession and its only points were a 22-yard field goal by Ethan Vargo-Thomas late in the second quarter.
The Wing-T offense the Red Devils used was able to chew up 231 yards on the ground but the Beavers forced three turnovers on downs, including at the one-yard line, and came up with two interceptions and a fumble recovery.
“Good effort on the defense and I thought Ryker (Brown) did a nice job at outside linebacker,” Simon said. “Wiley came up and made some pretty good plays at safety and that’s what you’ve got to do against a Wing-T offense.”
Te-Amo Shelton ran the ball for 74 yards while Farrow, who had the big kick return, picked up 67 yards on the ground. Oak Hill also got 44 rushing yards from Logan Lawhorn but the passing game only managed two yards.
Juwaun Green and Brown each had picks in the game while the Beavers received a fumble at the Red Devils three-yard line.
In the victory the Beavers had a couple of players hurt and other players were forced into larger roles which they excelled in.
“We had a couple of players get injured and I was proud of the kids that came in and filled in for them and did a good job,” Simon said.
Bluefield does not have a game scheduled for this upcoming week and Oak Hill hosts Woodrow Wilson Friday.
at Mitchell Stadium
Oak Hill…....6 3 0 0 — 9
Bluefield….14 7 0 14 — 35
Scoring
First Quarter
OH — Te-Amo Shelton 3-yard run (kick blocked) 11:45
B — Brandon Wiley 46-yard pass from Carson Deeb (Jackson Wills kick) 10:23
B — Wiley 21-yard pass from Deeb (Wills kick) 2:22
Second Quarter
B — Wiley 80-yard pass from Deeb (Wills kick) 10:43
OH — Ethan Vargo-Thomas 22-yard field goal 3:17
Fourth Quarter
B — Juwaun Green 39-yard pass from Deeb (Wills kick) 9:20
B — Jaeon Flack 3-yard run (Wills kick) 4:29
Team Statistics
First downs: OH 12; B 11. Rush-Yards: OH 54-231; B 31-95. Pass yards: OH 2; B 287. Comp-Att-Int: OH 3-5-2; B 9-14-1. Fumbles-lost: OH 1-1; B 1-1. Penalty-Yards: OH 4-27; B 4-25. Punts-Avg.: OH 4-37.25; B 3-43.
Individual Statistics
Rushing yards: OH Te-Amo Shelton 18-74, Leonard Farrow 8-67, Logan Lawhorn 10-44, Ethan Vargo-Thomas 7-19, Braxton Hall 4-17, Omar Lewis 6-8, Braylan Thomas 1-6.
B Jaeon Flack 18-83, Jacob Martin 4-34, Brandon Wiley 1-(-2), Shawn Mitchell 1-(-6), Carson Deeb 6-(-16)
Passing: OH Braxton Hall 3-5-0 td-2-2 int; B Carson Deeb 9-14-4 td-287-1 int.
Receiving: OH Leonard Farrow 2-1, Logan Lawhorn 1-1. B Brandon Wiley 4-179, Ryker Brown 2-55, Juwaun Green 2-45, Jacorian Green 1-8.
Turnovers: OH Braxton Hall interception; B Juwaun Green interception, Ryker Brown interception.
Field Goals: OH Ethan Vargo-Thomas 22; B none.
