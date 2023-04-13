OAK HILL — A five-run explosion in the top of the sixth inning broke open the Bluefield baseball team’s road contest with Oak Hill on Wednesday. The Beavers emerged with a 7-4 victory.
The Bluefield lineup rapped out 10 hits on the night, led by Hunter Harmon, who went 2-for-4 with a double and four RBIs. Davis Rockness went 2-for-4 with an RBI, Bryson Redmond had a double and an RBI and Caleb Fuller had a hit and an RBI.
Kam’ron Gore went 2-for-3 with a sacrifice fly, a stolen base and a run scored and Garrett Hicks went 2-for-4 with an RBI.
Caleb Fuller drew the start for Bluefield, striking out four and walking one over three innings. Rockness, Harmon and Hicks wrapped it up on the mound for the Beavers.
Gabriel Truman went 2-for-3 for the Red Devils and Connor Smith had a double while David Nelson had a hit and an RBI.
Aiden Smith took the loss for Oak Hill striking out seven and walking three. He confined Bluefield to two runs over the first five innings, keeping his team within a run of the Beavers before it all got out of hand in the sixth.
Bluefield (7-6) travels to New Richmond today for a 5:30 p.m. game at Wyoming East.
Softball
Bluefield 15, Mount De Sales Academy 11
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — The Bluefield softball team’s winning ways by the sea continued today.
The Lady Beavers won their third Grand Strand match up on Wednesday morning, defeating Mount Sales Acadmy of Baltimore Maryland 15-11 in a mutual slug fest.
Izzy Smith collected the victory for Bluefield (13-5 overall), in spite of giving up hits. She struck out five and walked six.
Smith had a productive day at the plate, going 3-for-3 with five RBIs. Cara Brown went 3-for-3 with a triple and four runs scored and Maddie Lawson went 3-for-4 with four runs scored.
The Lady Beavers fell behind 4-0 before catching up in the third inning, finally going up in the fourth and fifth innings.
“We really beat a good team today,” said Bluefield head coach Barry Reed, whose squad plays its final game of the Classic this morning at 8 a.m.
