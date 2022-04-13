PRINCETON — The Tazewell Bulldogs have proven to have plenty of bark in them during the 2022 Coppinger baseball tournament.
They showed it on Tuesday, tallying 11 runs in the first inning en route to a 17-7 victory over the Woodrow Wilson Flying Eagles in a five-inning Coppinger outing held at H.P. Hunnicutt Field in Princeton.
Three Beckley pitchers were sent to the mound to try to calm the Dogs. The third, Ari Payne, fanned two straight batters to end the half-inning, and then stayed in to pitch the remainder of the contest.
In the initial inning, Tazewell collected six hits and four walks, while fielding miscues dogged the Flying Eagles.
“On a good day, I feel like we can hit, one through nine — if we stick to our plate approach and do the things we’re supposed to do,” said Tazewell coach Mike Fowler.
“We still need to get better, but this was our fifth game of the year, and we’re still working on it.”
Woodrow Wilson (8-4) scored two runs in each of their first three innings.
Flying Eagles coach J.P. Stevens said, “I think, it was a good ballgame, after (the first inning). It was a pretty even game.”
“That’s one thing: they battle, they don’t quit,” Stevens said of his crew.
Tazewell (3-2), which has now won three in a row, used 10 hits and sharp base-running skills to build up a lead that they needed to protect late.
Fowler said, “We hit the baseball, and when they make mistakes, … we put pressure on defenses, and we (use) the speed we have …
“We kind of got away from that, late in the game, and we suffered for it. But I was proud of them, the way they responded, the last couple of innings.”
The Bulldogs finally restored a 10-run lead in the fifth. Trey Blankenship was hit by a pitch, and Tyler Hash followed by slamming a ball that hit the yellow tubing on the top of the right-field wall for a ground-rule double.
It was initially thought to be a home run, but the umpire reversed that ruling after a long discussion.
The issue became moot when, with two outs on the scoreboard, Brody Patterson knocked a ball that rolled to the wall in left-center, bringing Blankenship and Hash home. Patterson scored on a single by Jon Davis for the game’s last run.
Patterson was 3-for-4 at the plate, with a single, double and triple.
Fowler said about Patterson, “I was proud of the way he responded, the last inning. … Brody hit the ball well tonight. When Brody hits the ball, especially in the nine-hole, it makes us a lot better team.”
Patterson closed the game out on the mound by striking out three of four batters in the fifth, allowing the 10-run mercy rule to apply.
Fowler said about the venerable Coppinger tourney, “We enjoy playing it. We weren’t able to play it due to the Covid year, last year. The last time we played it, we won. Hopefully, we’ll have that result (this year), but we’ve got to get better, and clean some things up before we get there.”
After beating PikeView 10-0 on Monday, the Bulldogs are 2-0 in the Coppinger, but Fowler knows that’s not a guarantee of anything.
“It’s baseball,” the coach said. “It’s 18-year-old kids. You never know what you’re going to get from day to day. I’ve got a good bunch of kids, though, the best group of kids I’ve ever been associated with. They’ve got a good work ethic, and they get along. That makes coaching a pleasure.’
At Hunnicutt Field
Tazewell ………. (11)20 13 — 17 10 0
Woodrow ……….....222 10 — 7 6 2
Jackson Myers, Brody Patterson (3) and Brayden Fowler. Logan Williams, Travis Daniel (1), Arri Payne (1) and Blake Stratton. W — Myers. L — Williams.
