RURAL RETREAT, Va. — Stock car driver Jerry Dillow has a high opinion of winning, but he also has a high opinion of the drivers he races against.
The Bluewell racer won the Mike Keith Memorial R&C Super Street race at Wythe Raceway this weekend, surrendering his trophy to the grandchildren of the driver for whom the race was named.
Mike Keith was an avid racer and beloved father, grandfather and friend who lost his battle with cancer last year.
Dillow and Michael Deskins started on the front row for the twenty six lap feature and Dillow shot off the line like a rocket. An early caution came with only one lap in the books for Brad Ball spinning in turn two.
On lap nine Dale Hancock of Atkins and Hunter Reedy of Chilhowie took a turn to the inside wall of turn four for a drawn-out caution. Hancock was able to continue but with major damage. On the restart Randy Taylor or Chilhowie Tony Parks of Stuart and Ball had a coming together and all scattered around the backstretch.
Lap seventeen showed Deskins and Duke Bare of Meadowview getting loose coming out of turn two and spin from their second and third place positions. All along the way powerhouse Dillow ran flag to flag never giving an inch to error to bring home an emotional win.
“Dillow’s speech and surrendering of the trophy to Mike Keith’s grandchildren showed the sportsman ship that Mike shared with his competitors,” said Wythe Raceway’s Christopher Brown.
Keith Griffitts of Sugar Grove came home second followed by David Peeples, of Rural Retreat. Bare and Deskins for the top five.
