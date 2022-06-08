PRINCETON — The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the usual cycle of traveling coaches’ visits to Mercer County, but on Tuesday evening at the Chuck Mathena Center, there was a reassuring sign: the Thundering Herd thundered into town once again.
The Marshall University Big Green Coaches Tour was in Princeton for the first time in three years, giving area Marshall alumni and fans the opportunity to connect face to face with the movers and shakers of the Herd athletic department.
Head men’s basketball coach Dan D’Antoni, a Wyoming County native, was in the house when the event opened its doors at 6 p.m.. So was women’s head coach Tony Kemper, women’s volleyball coach Ari Arugus and women’s head soccer coach Mike Swan and other luminaries of the MU athletic department.
New Marshall Athletic Director Christian Spear and head football coach Charles Huff were slated to arrive slightly later in the evening.
“We get to bring the coaches in and have a great chat with them about how they think their seasons are going to go. COVID got in the way for a couple of years,” said Roger Topping, who is president of the Four Seasons Big Green Club.
“Our territory is McDowell County, Mercer County, part of Monroe County and all of the Virginia side. There is a big following for Marshall in Tazewell County.”
Obviously, Marshall University’s exit from Conference USA and move to the Sun Belt Conference is a big point of fan curiosity. But there have been some other recurring topics.
D’Antoni, the longest-tenured Marshall head coach on the tour and a huge favorite of area fans, said Tuesday’s event in Princeton was the fourth Big Green Tour stop he’s been on this spring. Given the seismic changes afoot in NCAA college athletics, he said, most of the questions he’s fielded from supporters follow similar themes.
“There are a variety asks, from [the transfer portal] to player imaging and how that affects your program. After that, what can we expect next year and how can we improve?” D’Antoni said.
“Last year wasn’t a great year for us, but we can tell them what we think is going to be the turnaround and why this year,” said D’Antoni, who has added one new portal player to a young roster that had growing pains last season but will return older and considerably wiser.
D’Antoni noted that the last few years have been tumultous for many college basketball programs, Marshall being no exception.
“It kind of knocked the wind out of our sails. We had a first round win in the NCAA and won the CIT and COVID hit pretty hard. Then right on the back of COVID you have the imaging coming in and the portal opens up,” D’Antoni said.
“I recruited high school kids … four of them. and everybody else recruited four graduates. We were playing teams that were basically two to three years older per man than we were. That didn’t work out too well for last year, but this year they’re having to regroup and get a new team and we’re playing with the same team and there’s only one or two years’ difference between them. I think that’ll bode well for our season.”
Unlike the Marshall men’s basketball team, the Marshall wome will have a very new look next season, said Kemper, who has coached both women’s and men’s basketball at the NCAA Division I level. Most fans at the stops he’s attended are very focused on his recruiting class.
“The transition from a pretty senior laden class last year into kind of new leadership.
“We have a lot of people taking shots down the stretch in a game. So how do we put that kind of team together?” Kemper said.
“What I hear for the most part is, ‘What do think about the class you’ve signed and how are you going to make them fit together?”
