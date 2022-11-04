PRINCETON — The Princeton High School football program scheduled some pretty impressive opponents to fill it’s regular season slate in 2022.
None are more impressive than the opponent the Tigers will face tonight. Certainly not at this stage of the campaign.
The top-ranked WVSSAC Class AAA football team in the state comes to Hunnicutt Stadium when No. 1 Parkersburg South (8-1) takes on the No. 8 Tigers (6-2) tonight. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Princeton head football coach Chris Pedigo is reluctant to call tonight’s game the biggest season ending Class AAA game in West Virginia — No. 3 Huntington (8-1) at No. 2 Hurricane (8-1) certainly carries a lot of weight — but it is certainly Big Enough.
“We keep telling our kids to enjoy this time. These kids have worked for the opportunity to be a Top 10 team in this state. and they’re playing Parkersburg South, which has earned the right to be the No. 1 team,” said Pedigo, whose own team comes off of a 48-18 win over Greenbrier East.
The only blemish on the Patriots’ record is a 28-20 loss to Bridgeport, which Princeton defeated 34-29.
“That doesn’t mean anything. We’ve got to play each other and we have totally different styles,” said Pedigo, whose team will make the Class AAA playoffs regardless of tonight’s outcome.
“This is just a great opportunity for our kids … a great opportunity for our program, and it’s a great opportunity to go out and fight for a win. If we’re fortunate enough to come out with a win then we’ll be fortunate enough to host [in the playoffs]. That’s something we haven’t done in a long time,” he said.
As is befitting the top-rung Class AAA team in the state, the Patriots cast a beastly offensive shadow, averaging 473.1 yards per game.
Junior quarterback Robert Shockey has completed 137 of 199 passing attempts for 2,068 yards and 23 touchdowns. In addition, he has carred the ball 112 times for 833 net yards and 11 touchdowns.
“He’s special. He can run it. He can throw it,” said Pedigo.
Senior wide receiver Cyrus Traugh is Shockey’s favorite target, having 52 catches for 735 yards and 13 scores. Turner Garretson, Triston Walker and Mason Reams have roughly half as many catches apiece, but for a combined 1,181 yards and 10 touchdowns — which shows that doubling up on Traugh carries its own set of hazards.
Gage Wright has rushed for 940 net yards and 16 touchdowns for the Patriots.
“They’re good. They’re spread. They’re going to up-tempo you. Probably the most explosive offensive team we’ve seen this year. They run the ball just as well as they throw the ball. They’ve got one of the top wide receivers in the state [Traugh] and they do a lot of different things with him … move him around. We’ve got our work cut out for us,” Pedigo said.
Princeton’s defense probably has had less notoriety in recent years than the offense, but there are some superlatives happening on that side of the football.
Brodee Rice, who had 16 carries for 130 yards on offense last week, had two fumble recoveries and 11.5 tackles on the defensive side of the ball. Khamrin Proffitt, meanwhile, led the defense with 18 tackles, one shy of tying Will Albin’s school record for single game tackles. Proffitt has had 95 tackles in eight games and Rice has had 86 over the same span.
“[Albin] was a Huff Award winner for us back in 2002, so that’s some Rare Air territory right there,” said Pedigo.
On offense, fourth-year starting quarterback Grant Cochran is the Tigers’ all-time program passing leader and a recently-announced candidate for a High School Heisman. Over eight games this season he has completed 103 of 167 passing attempts for 1,519 yards and 23 touchdowns.
Dominick Collins (46-831, 16 TDs) leads the receivers and is also Princeton’s top kick returner, having returned two for a score this season. Brad Mossor and Carter Meachum have also scored on the routes for the Tigers. Marquel Lowe has contributed punch and elusiveness to Princeton’s rushing attack (66-429, 3 TD), and also has good hands.
Princeton’s impressive offensive front will be challenged by Parkersburg South’s aggressive defense, which has recorded 28 collective sacks so far this season — defensive back Gage Wright has 9.5 on his own. Coverage-wise, Triston Walker leads the secondary with seven breakups and four interceptions while Traugh has broken up five and picked off five.
“Defensively, they fly to the football. They’re putting up a lot of points and their defense is holding people to around 20 points a game or less. We’ve got to show up. We’ve got to be ready to work,” Pedigo said.
“We’ve got a great coaching staff that gets our kids prepared every week. Our guys have bought in and our guys are playing hard. That’s all we can ask for: show up for work every day and be ready,” the Tigers head coach said.
