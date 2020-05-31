BLUEFIELD — Head coach David Woodrum and the Bluefield State College Men’s Golf team are excited to announce the signing of two local golfers, David Bailey Jr. and Trey Sparks, who both recently signed their letters of intent to continue their education and golf careers at Bluefield State College.
Bailey Jr. is a graduate of Princeton Senior High School where he was a dual sport athlete playing golf and baseball for the Tigers. In his senior year he qualified for the West Virginia Class AAA State Golf Tournament as an individual and finished 27th overall. David has also played on the Blue Ridge Junior Golf Tour throughout his junior golf career. When it comes to his academics, David placed 2nd for additive manufacturing at the state level for SkillsUSA, graduated with honors in engineering and technical education, he was a dual completer in business and accounting, and placed first as an individual at the regional level his senior year.
Sparks will be graduating from Tazewell High School. He was a member of the golf team at Tazewell High School for all four years of high school and made the Virginia Class 2 State Tournament twice in 2018 and 2019. His best finish in the State Tournament came this past season when he placed tied for 6th and was selected to the All-State Team.
Sparks has competed in the Blue Ridge Junior Golf Tour throughout his junior golf days as well. He won the Tour Championship at Pipestem Golf Course in 2019 and was awarded Player of the Year in the process. Trey is in the top 35 in his graduating class in GPA ranking and was a FBLA State qualifier in 2019.
The team is excited for the fall season with their spring season being cut short due to the COVID-19.
