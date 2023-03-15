PETERSBURG, Va. — Bluefield State University women’s basketball scored in triple digits in the first found of the USCAA tournament, taking a 113-62 victory over Carlow University on Monday.
The Big Blue scored a season high of 18 combined 3-pointers. Essence Cowan and Aerihna Afoa had six apiece. Dani Janutolo had two, and Katrina Davis, Rori Cox, Alexus Tucker and Zaynah Robinson had one trifecta each.
Cowan led the Big Blue with 22 points followed closely by Afoa with 21. Londen Coleman came away with 18 with Janutolo adding 14 points and eight rebounds.
Bluefield State took the lead early, scoring 15 unanswered points in the first three minutes of play. Carlow University cut that lead to eight with 21 seconds left in the first quarter, but Davis answered with a midrange jumper to put the lead at 10 going into the second quarter.
The Big Blue were slated to face No. 3 seed D’Youville University in Tuesday’s 10 p.m. semifinal game.
