BLUEFIELD -- The men’s basketball team of Bluefield State played “Hold that Tiger” for a measure of revenge on Wednesday night.
Getting rebounds from nine players and double-digit scoring from four of them, the Big Blues tamed the Tigers of Benedict College 89-79 at the Ned Shott Gym.
“Tonight, I felt like we were locked in and we were engaged for the whole 40 minutes,” said BSC head coach Derrick Price. “When you can play for 40 minutes, I feel like we can beat anybody.”
“When we just take care of the basketball and play our game, I think we’re a pretty good ballclub.”
Chris Knight had yet another strong game off the bench for the Big Blues, going 7-for-11 from the field and racking up 20 points and 12 rebounds. Marquez Cooper played hard for 36 minutes, accounting for 13 points and another dozen rebounds, plus six assists and a steal.
Knight said his mindset coming into the game is, “Always be ready. We need everybody. Brick by brick. ... By any means, help the team.”
Knight was “huge off the bench for us,” Price said. “(He) can score and play on the defensive end for us. ... He had a great week of practice and preparation, so I knew he was destined, I knew he was due to have a breakout game for us.”
The coach said he has told Knight, “You gotta go down there and rebound (on defense). The more you rebound, the more playing time I’m gonna give you.”
The victory, as Knight alluded, did not belong to one individual.
Greg Purnell hit a 3-point shot five minutes into the contest for Bluefield State (7-8) to upend a brief 11-9 lead by Benedict (7-9). That lead change launched a 15-2 run by the Big Blues, who stayed ahead from that point on.
Demonstrating the ball-sharing and team passing approach, the first nine field goals by BSC were launched from the hands of eight players. By halftime, the home team was ahead 55-33, after clearing 20 defensive rebounds and allowing the Tigers just six offensive boards.
By that point, Cooper already had six rebounds and five assists, and the Big Blues had a 28 to 16 rebounding advantage.
Knight had a definite idea of the game plan for the second half.
“Put the knife in ‘em,” he said about his halftime thoughts.
Alex Nunally popped in a quick basket to finish off a 9-4 BSC run to begin the second act, giving the Big Blues their largest lead, 64-37. The visitors from South Carolina continued ripping downfloor with their high-tempo offense, and started to grab some defensive boards, gradually trimming the scoring margin.
Nunally drove to the hoop with 6:49 to go to restore an 80-60 Bluefield State lead. It was their last field goal of the contest. Benedict went on a 16 to 4 run of their own, producing an 84-76 score with a minute to go.
“That scared me a little bit,” Price said, “but basketball is a game of runs. We felt that we played good defense, but they made some tough 3-pointers that got them back in the basketball game, and we ... went through a drought.”
Noting that his team relies a lot on freshmen and sophomores, the BSC coach said, “We rushed a couple of shots. that just comes from our immaturity, at times.”
Down the stretch, Bluefield State’s Zhahidi Robinson was 4-for-4 at the free throw line and Cooper went 3-for-4 to maintain a double-digit lead.
Cooper said the key to holding on for the win was “everybody playing hard, staying consistent. (Defense) is the main thing. That’s what makes us play our hardest.”
Benedict, which now has a 1-5 record in road games, had beaten Bluefield State 84-69 on Nov. 16 in the Tigers’ gym in Columbia, S.C. The Big Blues had led 38-33 at halftime but Benedict went on a late run, and scored 30 points off BSC turnovers in the game.
Cooper recalled, “We could have won that game, but turnovers killed us at the end.”
Price noted, “They really killed us in the paint last year and we really wanted to make a strong emphasis of not giving up a lot of points in the paint. I think our (big men) really answered the call.”
Knight said, “Coming into this game, it was basically redemption, because we knew we beat ourselves when we played them the last time. So, coming in, we had to 100-percent focus, (play) 100-percent team ball -- and let’s get a ‘W’ and walk out of here.”
Bluefield State concluded with 36 points in the paint to the Tigers’ 28. The home team also had the advantage in blocks 7 to 4, and rebounds by a 51 to 37 total. That helped counteract 13 BSC turnovers.
The Bluefield squad plays Saturday afternoon in Beckley against WVU-Tech.
Knight said about BSC’s prospects, “The rest of the season, I see us progressing as a team, and praying and working for bigger and better things.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.