BLUEFIELD — Four decades after its demise, Bluefield State College football returned to life on Saturday afternoon at Mitchell Stadium.
It was historic, though it was by no means flawless football. Welcomed by an enthusiastic crowd estimated at 1,500 people, the rebranded Big Blue sputtered late and lost 21-14 to its first foe, Lawrence Tech from Michigan.
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice took part in the opening coin toss at midfield to launch a notable day. Bluefield State head coach Tony Coaxum jumped on a sideline table to urge the home crowd to cheer his young team, comprised largely of freshmen.
Coaxum said he was almost overtaken by the emotion of the moment.
“All the work we’ve put in since (last) October,” he said after the game. “It all kind of came to a head — hey, we finally made it here. So it was very emotional.”
The teams were tied 7-7 after one quarter and 14-14 going into the final period.
The visiting Blue Devils (2-0) scored less than two minutes into the game on Christian Broaden’s 31-yard return of a fumble that marred BSC’s first pass play.
Three plays later, the Big Blue tied it as Kentavious Jefferson torched the LTU defense on a fly pattern to the end zone, finishing a 39-yard pass from J’Rell Joseph.
The two linked up again early in the third quarter, this time on a 13-yard TD pass. Carson Crossman’s point-after kick gave Bluefield State a 14-7 lead but would end BSC’s scoring for the day.
The visitors began to dominate time of possession the rest of the way. Quarterback Tyler connected with tight end C.J. Thompson to tie the game again late in the third period. Kulka’s 15-yard touchdown toss to go-to receiver Matthew Ransome wrapped up the scoring with 11:26 left in the game.
Joseph was 14 for 30 passing for 160 yards for Bluefield State, but went 4-for-14 in the second half. Often he had to improvise to escape Blue Devil rushers, and he was caught for four sacks on the day. The home squad was limited to 11 net rushing yards.
Jefferson amassed 119 yards on six pass receptions.
Kenya Walker was a defensive standout for the Big Blue, with a dozen tackles and an athletic interception to end an LTU drive in the final minute of the first half.
Kulka completed 25 of his 38 passes for Lawrence Tech, going 5-for-6 at the end of the game, and accounting for 190 yards. He spread the ball out to nine receivers, led by freshman Jaden Lambert who had five catches for 57 yards.
Ahmad Sabbagh ran the ball 11 times and generated 49 of LTU’s 58 rushing yards.
Coaxum said about his team, “Guys were fighting through things, and battling, and getting in there and working their tails off.”
That demonstrated to him that “we’ve got the right guys,” he said. “We’ve just got to keep working, to get in shape.”
“The defense played phenomenal,” he said. “The offense made some shots, made some key plays. We’ve just got to be more consistent and sustain drives.”
Despite the setbacks, Coaxum said, “We just kept playing. I’m the special team (coach), and we had too many plays on special teams that impacted the game (negatively), and that’s all on me.”
“These guys really, really fought, and that’s what it’s all about,” he said. “Keep working for your brothers (and) the Xs and Os will take care of themselves.”
He talked again about the large crowd.
“That’s why we know this (football program) is supposed to be here, because we have this kind of turnout,” Coaxum said. “We’re going to need them. We’re a young team, so we’re going to need all the energy we can get.”
Lawrence Tech head coach Avante Mitchell said, “We came in here with high emotions. Both teams; younger programs.”
He said his team was able to manage its emotions despite the distractions at Mitchell Stadium.
“We have an acronym, OATD — obsessive attention to detail,” Mitchell said. “The band was playing, the crowd was rocking. A tough environment here. We kind of expected that, in our first-game outing (away from home).”
“We weathered the storm.”
He added, “Coach Coaxum is a great man. I’ve got great respect for him. … My hat’s off to Bluefield State College. Great job. Kudos to them.”
The Big Blue is scheduled to play next Saturday afternoon at Elizabeth City State Uiversity in North Carolina. The next scheduled home game for BSC is Oct. 2 against UNC-Greensboro.
Lawrence Tech 21
Bluefield State 14
At Mitchell Stadium
Lawrence Tech ……. 7 0 7 7 — 21
Bluefield State …….. 7 0 7 0 — 14
First Quarter
LTU — Christian Broaden 31 fumble recovery (Johnathon Swisher kick), 13:36
BSC — Kentavious Jefferson 39 pass from J’Rell Joseph (Carson Crossman kick), 11:48
Third Quarter
BSC — Jefferson 13 pass from Joseph (Crossman kick), 12:05
LTU — C.J. Thompson 6 pass from Tyler Kulka (Swisher kick), 4:55
Fourth Quarter
LTU — Matthew Ransome 15 pass from Kulka (Swisher kick), 11:26
________
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — LTU, Ahmad Sabbagh 11-49, Ben Britain 4-20, Keone Sanders 5-4, Justin Cantu 1-10, Jaden Rembert 1-0, Tyler Kulka 7-(—1), James Cartwright 1-(—1), Mekai Ortero 2-(—3), Team 2-(—10). BSC, J’Rell Joseph 8-6, Jadhir Loftland 1-3, Perry Wilder 2-3, Kishion Grandberry 2-4, Carson Deeb 1-1, Markaden Bryant 6-(—2), Jordan Slocum 2-(—2), Kentavious Jefferson 1-(—2).
PASSING — LTU, Kulka 25-38-190-2-1. BSC, Joseph 14-30-160-2-0.
RECEIVING — LTU leaders, Jaden Rembert 5-57, Kendal Williams 5-51, C.J. Thompson 5-26. BSC — Jefferson 6-119, Nuccio Lisitano 3-14, O.J. Gibbs-Washington 2-18, Berkarion Black 1-6, Perry Wilder 1-5, Markaden Bryant 1-4, Loftland 1-(—3), Grandberry 1-(—3).
