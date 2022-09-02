BLUEFIELD — They’ll be talking about this one for quite a while.
In its first football game representing the newly-named Bluefield State University, the Big Blue rallied from multiple deficits and polished off a 35-34 victory over the Golden Bulls of Johnson C. Smith University in overtime on Thursday evening at Mitchell Stadium.
The clincher came when BSU head coach Tony Coaxum called for a two-point conversion try after the Big Blue’s overtime touchdown.
Devan Freedland rolled right and found Perry Wilder III along the sideline in the end zone. Wilder secured the catch and was mobbed by dozens of teammates, as the Golden Bulls stood in shocked silence.
“There was never a doubt in my mind, what was going to happen,” Coaxum said about the comebacks. “I knew we were gonna keep fighting. I knew we'd find a way to make plays.”
The rallies were “all about the brotherhood,” he said. “I tell these guys all the time, it has very little to do with the Xs and Os. … It’s how much you fight, how much you want to do for everybody else.”
Freedland completed 17 of 36 passes for 173 yards and ran 11 times for 93 net yards — many of them improvised runs to get out of a collapsing pocket.
The 6-foot-3 junior recorded the first score to end the initial series of the contest, a 64-yard drive that took just 1:08. He scrambled to his right, cut up the sideline and dashed 46 yards to the end zone.
The athletes and coaches of both sides, early on, seemed intent on trying to pack as many plays as possible into the first quarter. There were 42 snaps from scrimmage in the initial period.
“That’s just what we do,” Coaxum said. “We want to play fast. We want to tire the defense out.”
In the hot sunshine, that worked both ways. The visiting team from Charlotte, N.C., got the passing game going against an array of BSU coverage schemes and built a 20-7 lead with 9:15 to go before halftime.
On the second play of the third quarter, Bluefield State sophomore Vernon Redd breathed life back into his squad when he picked off Tyrell Jackson’s ill-advised pass and sprinted 38 yards for a pick-six. The point-after kick closed the deficit to 20-17.
Later in the period, the Big Blue ate up 6:15 off the clock with a lively 16-play march that ended with a 34-yard field goal by Braxton VanScoy — his second three-point kick of the game.
The BSU defense kept the Golden Bulls scoreless throughout the fourth period, giving the ball back to their teammates on offense with 2:06 to go in regulation.
It took seven plays for the home team to find paydirt, on a 52-yard pass from Freedland to Khyon Smith, who had found an open field of green turf behind the JCS defenders.
VanScoy’s point-after boot tied the game 27-27.
Johnson C. Smith drove downfield in the final minute and set up for a 29-yard field goal try, but BSU defenders charged through to block the attempt.
The Golden Bulls scored first in the untamed overtime period, on a 6-yard plunge by Tim Newman, Jr.
The Big Blue ran five tension-wracked plays to come within striking distance of the win, pulling within a point on Jadhir Loftland’s gutsy 5-yard run. Coaxum then kept his offense on the field for the deciding two-point try.
Coaxum said, “It’s great to win on opening night. We fought last year in our first game (since reviving the sport at Bluefield State), and we weren’t able to get it done. We found a way to get it done tonight.”
Johnson C. Smith got 371 passing yards from Jackson and nine tackles from Sharon Simmon.
Redd led the BSU defense with 11 tackles, seven of them unassisted.
Bluefield State next travels to Norfolk State University for game two of season two, on Sept. 10.
At Mitchell Stadium
J.C. Smith …………. 7 3 7 0 (7) — 34
Bluefield State ……. 7 13 10 7 (8) — 35
First Quarter
BSU — Devan Freedland 46 run (Brandon Vanscoy kick), 13:52
JCS — Tyreik Leach 2 run (James Haggins kick), 6:02
Second Quarter
JCS — Blevins Caldwell 27 pass from Tyrell Jackson (Haggins kick), 12:28
JCS — Leach 5 run (kick failed), 9:15
BSU — Vanscoy 23 FG, 2:22
Third Quarter
BSU — Vernon Redd 38 interception return (Kaulin Parris kick), 14:39
JCS — Caldwell 8 pass from Jackson (Haggins kick), 7:00
BSU — Vanscoy 34 FG, 0:45
Fourth Quarter
BSU — Khyon Smith 52 pass from Freedland (VanScoy kick), 1:06
Overtime
JCS — Tim Newman, Jr. 6 run (Haggins kick)
BSU — Loftland 5 run (Perry Wilder III pass from Freedland)
