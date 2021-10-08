BLUEFIELD — Homecoming traditions will mix with Bluefield State College football at Mitchell Stadium once again on Saturday afternoon.
The Big Blue’s return to the gridiron has provided a focal point for area residents and BSC alumni to gather to talk school pride and predict a victory.
A third straight win for BSC (2-1) is certainly not out of the question.
Their opponent is the University of Fort Lauderdale (0-3), which like the Big Blue has started up intercollegiate football from scratch over the past year or so.
The Eagles have scored nine points in their three games while allowing 203. Three of their other contests have been canceled.
Bluefield State head coach Tony Coaxum is not taking anything for granted, however.
In a phone interview on Thursday, he said the visiting Eagles are “an athletic group. They’re kind of a brand-new program, kind of like we are…. Trying to get a new program off the ground, I definitely appreciate the struggles that can go with that.”
“We’ve got to be ready to play,” Coaxum said. “We pride ourselves on respecting the game, and respecting our opponent. We do that by preparing at the highest level, and expecting them to come in doing the same thing. Then we just roll the ball out and see how the game unfolds.”
“We haven’t talked anything about the scores or anything like that. We literally just watch the films, and see their schemes.
“Our coordinators have done a good job of putting a game plan together, and present it to our guys, figuring out the best way to attack their offense and their defense, to try to get a ‘W’ for ourselves this weekend.”
The BSC offense is directed on the field by a true freshman, J’Rell Joseph. The Louisiana native has completed 55 percent of his 92 passes, averaging 221.3 yards per game. Significantly, he’s thrown for eight touchdowns without an interception.
Coaxum said that Joseph “has a great command of everything. He’s smart; he makes good decisions. He runs that offense; he knows it well. You can see his awareness of everything, and being comfortable (in) every practice, every game.”
Asked about the defensive side of the game, Coaxum said, “It’s a team game, and all aspects are required to win ballgames. They’ve played lights out, coming up with big stops when we need them. Getting the ball back, fourth down stops, all those things that allow us to get where we are.”
“We’re going to need another big (effort) from them this week.”
The coach added, “A lot of people kind of critique how you win. It doesn’t matter, man. It’s so hard to win a football game, at any level, particularly college. So you enjoy those wins … It just gives you that satisfaction that all the work you put in, all the time you put in, that it paid off.”
Last Saturday, BSC was also scheduled to play at home, but athletic department officials said that UNC-Greensboro forfeited the game just a couple of hours before the scheduled kickoff. UNC-Greensboro does not field an intercollegiate football team, according to its athletics website.
This weekend’s opponent, the Eagles, are members of the National Christian College Athletic Association.
Their head coach, Chris Chambers, is a former Wisconsin Badger who played in the NFL for 10 years at wide receiver after being drafted by the Miami Dolphins.
The first homecoming football game in 40 years at Bluefield State has captured a lot of attention, but Coaxum said his players have a good perspective on the approaching kickoff.
“They appreciate it and know that it’s special, but it hasn’t overwhelmed them,” he said.
“I think that’s just a real cool quality that they have, to just go out and play.”
“We’re really excited to get all the alumni back for homecoming, here,” he said.
“It’s been a big tradition, like most places. … It’s something very special to an institution, especially an HBCU (historically Black college or university) like we are … to get them to see the product we’re putting on the field.”
He said the football coaches and players understand that the weekend serves to “have everyone show their school pride and their love for this institution.”
“It’s really something to honor (alumni and the community), and let them see that we’re doing this the right way – and we’re going to be here for awhile.”
Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.