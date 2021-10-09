BLUEFIELD — The first Bluefield State College homecoming football game in more than 40 years — is a victory.
The Big Blue scored five minutes into the first quarter, never trailed and Bluefield State collected its fourth win of its inaugural season, knocking off Fort Lauderdale 23-9 at Mitchell Stadium on Saturday.
Kishion Grandberry initiated scoring for BSC with 10:49 on the first quarter clock, taking it across the plane on a 3-yard run. Blues placekicker Carson Crossman added a successful point-after-touchdown kick for the 7-0 advantage.
The Eagles (0-4) answered roughly five minutes later a drive that set up Hector Molero’s 33-yard field goal with 6:03 remaining in the opening period.
The Big Blue defense kept Fort Lauderdale from scoring again for the remainder of the first quarter and the duration of the third. Jamarious McClellan led all BSC tacklers with nine total tackles on the day, five of which were solo. Jhordan Inniss had five tackles — three of which were solo — and Kenya Walker and Elijah Miles had five tackle assists apiece.
Before heading into the locker room at intermission, Bluefield State mounted a 13-play, 50-yard scoring drive capped by Nuccio Lusitano’s touchdown off a 9-yard pass by quarterback J’Rell Joseph. Crossman’s kick with 1:32 remaining in the half sent the Blue into the break leading 14-3.
Fort Lauderdale’s offense got some things working in the third quarter, putting together a 13-play, 68-yard scoring drive resulting in Craig Cooper’s 10-yard scoring pass from Eagles quarterback Kyle Kaplan. Taking some of the sting out of that score was Bluefield State’s block of Molero’s subsequent extra point kick. Walker scooped up the loose ball and took it 98 yards to collect a bonus two points that kept BSC ahead 16-9 in spite of the visitors’ touchdown.
The Big Blue defense successfully protected that lead for the duration. The dagger came with 3:12 remaining in the game when Grandberry scored on an 8-yard touchdown run. Crossman’s kick put on the final margin.
Grandberry led all Bluefield State rushers with 70 yards on 20 carries. Markaden Bryant had 70 yards rushing on 17 trips. Joseph completed nine of 19 pass attempts for 65 yards and a score, allowing no interceptions. He was sacked only once for a loss of six yards and finished with six positive yards — a testament to his offensive front. Berkarion Black had four receptions for 30 yards for Bluefield State.
Kaplan completed 20 of 40 passing attempts for the Eagles for 142 yards and a touchdown. He was picked off once, by Bluefield State’s Gio Waller. Fort Lauderdale had 19 net yards rushing in comparison to Bluefield State’s 148.
Bluefield State travels to Erskine College next week.
