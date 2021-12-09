BLUEFIELD — Bluefield State placed five players in double figures as the Big Blue canned 11 3-point goals collectively en route to a 104-86 win over visiting Central State at Ned Shot Gymnasium, on Wednesday night.
Cooper Marquez had 23 points, including a trey. Hirotaka Ohashi hit six trifectas on his way to 22 points, Jordan Hinds hit one 3 and finished with 15 points.
Khaumaury McMillan hit a 3 and finished with 11 point and Ryan Stowers contributed 10 points.
Raymon Adams had 27 points to lead the Ohio opponent. Javon Jones scored 14 points, Marcus Steele scored 12 and Brad Lewis, Orion Monford and Brent Darby scored eight points apiece.
The Big Blue (1-4) did not stand around bouncing the air out of it, hitting 40 of 85 total field goal attempts en route to the victory, 11-of-30 from outside the arc.
The Big Blue collected on 31 fast-break points to Central State’s 21, with 36 of Bluefield State’s points scored off turnovers. Central State scored 17 points off turnovers.
The Bluefield State men return to action on Saturday, traveling to face Johnson C. Smith in Charlotte, N.C. in a 5 p.m. tip-off.
