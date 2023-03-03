INSTITUTE — Bluefield State University baseball took down West Virginia State University 8-6 on Wednesday at Cal Bailey Field.
The victory marked the program’s first win over West Virginia State in 13 seasons.
After Tahir Meulens started the game with a leadoff walk, Jordan Varela-Payne homered to right field to take the 2-0 lead. In the second, Garret Hladilek lead off the inning with a walk followed by Erik Romero reaching on catcher’s interference. Meulens singled down the left field line to move Romero to third and Hladilek across the plate. Varela-Payne sent another one across the fence over left field to add three for the Big Blue.
The Big Blue extended their lead to seven in the third after Romero singled to right field to bring in Eric Green. WVSU pulled within one of the Big Blue after scoring two in the third, three in the fourth and one in the fifth.
The Big Blue scored the final run of the afternoon in the seventh after a leadoff single from Cole Cote, a double from Ty Sizemore and the RBI single through the left side by Brantley Durham.
Kerry Collins got the win for the Big Blue throwing three innings giving up five hits, four runs and striking out four. Aiden Hedgepeth earned the save for the Big Blue, throwing four innings only giving up one hit and striking out five.
The Big Blue will host Alderson Broaddus University with a double header Saturday, March 4 starting at 1 p.m.
