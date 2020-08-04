Two people familiar involved with the decision say the Big 12 will permit its teams to play one nonconference football game this year to go along with their nine league contests as plans for the pandemic-altered season continued to fall into place.
The people spoke Monday night to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the conference was still preparing an official announcement.
The Big 12 university presidents signed off on the conference’s scheduling model, which gives schools the ability to play one nonconference game at home.
The 10-team Big 12 already plays a nine-game, round-robin conference schedule. Unlike other Power Five conference that have switched to either exclusively (Big Ten, Pac-12 and SEC) or mostly (ACC) league games this season, the Big 12 could not add more conference games without teams playing each other more than once.
As conferences take steps toward a football season that seems to be in precarious shape, the NCAA is expected to weigh in Tuesday on fall sports other than major-college football.
The association’s Board of Governors is scheduled to meet and whether to cancel or postpone NCAA championship events in fall sports such as soccer, volleyball and lower-division football is expected to be a topic.
***
As college football leaders work to rescue a football season worth billions in revenue from the threat of COVID-19, the players have become emboldened.
They are calling out coaches and lawmakers, rallying for social cause s and asking for answers about how they are expected to safely play through a pandemic.
A group of Pac-12 players Sunday presented a list of demands on issues ranging from health and safety to racial justice to economic rights. If they are not addressed (and exactly what that means is unclear ) the players say they are prepared not to practice or play.
“It seems like the ball’s in the Pac-12′s court now,” Arizona State offensive lineman Cody Shear told AP.
Pac-12 referred to a statement it sent out Saturday, saying its support student-athletes “using their voices, and have regular communications with our student-athletes at many different levels on a range of topics.”
Shear was one of 13 players, including Oregon star safety Jevon Holland, from 10 schools listed on a news release sent to reporters. The players claim more than 400 of their Pac-12 peers have been communicating through a group chat app about a possible boycott. Oregon offensive lineman Penei Sewell, expected to be one of the first players taken in the next NFL draft, was among the players who showed support for the movement on social media along with Washington star defensive back Elijah Molden.
How many players would be willing to opt-out is hard to say.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.