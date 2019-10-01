Like the West Virginia city after which it is named, the Point Pleasant high school football team cannot seem to disassociate itself from its reputation for high strangeness. The “X-Files” television theme should be the squad’s fight song.
Submitted for your approval: the Big Blacks (1-1) went into the 2019 campaign with their third nine-game slate since 2014, ostensibly because nobody but the most confident of Class AA powers (like, for instance, Bluefield High School) are willing to schedule them. That’s positively eerie.
Point Pleasant started its season two weeks later than everyone else in the state, reportedly in order to avoid a momentum-robbing two week lull at the end of its truncated slate in the event the Blacks qualify for the playoffs.
Then — uncannily enough — the Blacks picked up yet another open date last week when they dropped the YouthBuild Centurions, a.k.a. Bishop Sycamore, because their opponent had five 19-year-old players who had used up their four-year eligibility under WVSSAC and National Federation of High School rules.
What this means is that the Beavers (3-1) will encounter a very fresh Point Pleasant football team when they travel to the upside-down for a Friday night game in Mothman territory.
Very strange — but very fresh. And typically very talented.
Closer to home, Princeton (1-3) will face its second Tazewell County opponent in as many weeks when Graham (2-2) shows up after an open date of its own. The Tigers pass-happy offense is led by freshman quarterback Grant Cochran. The G-Men are paced by senior quarterback Devin Lester, who has committed to play at Division I Old Dominion University. The Monarchs may very well be the Commonwealth’s top Division I football program four years from now.
Just down the road in Mercer County, Pike View (0-5) can be expected to pull out all the stops when Oak Hill (1-4) arrives in Gardner for an inter-county showdown with the Red Devils. Head coach Jason Spears’ inaugural season was expected to be a challenging one, and it has been. But the Panthers have added some new athletes to the mix since the season started and the gumbo has a bit more zip.
Elsewhere in Mercer County, Van (1-3), not to be confused with Man (5-0), pays a visit to Montcalm (0-4), which has had a week off to rest, heal and recuperate from its previous adventures and prepare for the impending one.
After two weeks of putting up some ridiculous numbers, James Monroe (2-2) travels north along Peters Mountain and through White Sulphur Springs before eventually crossing into Virginia, hoping that quarterback Monroe Mohler and receiver Xander Castillo will put up some more ridiculous numbers at Covington (2-2).
Wyoming East (4-0) will see purple for the second week in a row when Larry Thompson’s Warriors arrive to take on River View (2-4) at Bradshaw. East is unquestionably on the march but cannot afford to consider itself upset-proof. Thanks to starting a week earlier than most teams in the state, the Raiders have only four games remaining in the regular season and no reason not to go for broke.
After a pyrrhic victory versus Princeton that saw Tazewell’s No. 1 and No. 2 running backs sidelined with injuries, the Bulldogs (3-1) will rely heavily on Josiah Jordan and hope for their passing game to finally catch fire at renascent Honaker (3-1). It has been confirmed that RB Chancellor Harris is gone for the rest of the 2019 season and his backup, Mike Jones, is also probably done for the year. Russell County’s increasingly bellicose Tigers owe their lone loss to a 26-24 defeat at the hands of county rival Castlewood.
For all of its dings and bruises, Richlands (1-3) usually manages to affect gridiron destinies in Virginia regardless of whether or not the Blue Tornado is favored for another state championship attempt. Fresh from thumping Giles, unbeaten Region 2C juggernaut Radford (5-0) would prove an enviable 201st victory for Richlands head coach Greg Mance, who clearly belongs in the VHSL Hall of Fame alongside mentor Steve Ragsdale and former nemesis Norm Lineburg. Even without injured running back PJ Prioleau, Radford still has Darius Wesley-Brubeck to cause concerns.
The Bobcats, guided by veteran coach Matthew Saunders, are unlikely to surrender quietly.
Grundy’s bid for dominance in the Black Diamond District suffered a setback at Honaker last week. The battle for Buchanan County dominance remains up for grabs when the Golden Wave (4-1) welcomes Hurley (2-2) to town for a BDD tilt. Grumpy Grundy is in no mood to lose two straight.
When on earth was the last time a Giles High School football team was 0-5? There is probably nobody around old enough to have seen it who retains the cognitive clarity to answer that question promptly and succinctly. The Spartans (0-5) will endeavor to bring this historic skid to a halt when they go Buffalo hunting at Floyd County (2-2) in Friday night’s Three Rivers game.
When was the last time a Narrows football team was 5-0? There are some player alumni in the community still affiliated with the program who can relate what 5-0 actually feels like and would like to see it passed on.
This is the mark Narrows (4-0) will be gunning for when the Wave rolls up I-81 for meeting with Hogoheegee District opponent Holston (3-1) in Damascus, Va. The Cavaliers are a familiar opponent for the Green Wave, which bested Hogo league favorite Chilhowie earlier in September.
George Thwaites is the sports editor of the Bluefield Daily Telegraph. Contact him via email at sports@bdtonline.com. Follow him on Twitter @BDTThwaites
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.