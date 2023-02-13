By Bill Burt
CNHI Sports
Over 23 years, Tom Brady picked up the Bible-sized NFL record book and like any best-of-the-best pro wrestler, he suplexed it on its backside.
The former New England Patriots quarterback for a second time announced his retirement from the National Football League last week, having first done so, perhaps coincidentally , Feb. 1, 2022.
This time, though, it seems legitimate.
Brady’s year was tough from the get-go, leaving via an unexplained absence from training camp for 10 days this past August, then the announcement of a divorce. and in the end, he had one of the most frustrating seasons of his career in Tampa.
Everyone knows about his passing records: No. 1 all-time in yards, attempts, completions, fourth-quarter comebacks, and so on. and of course, everyone knows his penchant for winning championships — seven. But there is much more to be impressed about concerning Brady’s career.
Here are some reasons, in honor of each Super Bowl title:
Overcame Michigan experience
If what happened to Tom Brady at the University of Michigan in the mid- to late 1990s happened to any other college quarterback, he would’ve transferred, as did Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray and Joe Burrow, to name a few.
Brady, though, stuck it out, losing the starting role to Brian Griese, then having to split duties with Drew Henson, a freshman phenom from Michigan.
It cost Brady a place in the draft, with Bill Belichick saying, “If Michigan isn’t playing him, then something must be wrong.” Brady fell to 199th overall in 2000.
Brady was 20-5 when he started at Michigan. He had huge, memorable finishes like he did in New England and Tampa.
The fact that Brady didn’t quit and instead met the challenge says all you needed to know about his character.
Body double
A most striking aspect of Brady’s football career is the photo of him from the 2020 NFL Combine, standing in shorts. His body was that of a 1960s PGA Tour golfer instead of an NFL football player.
While it wasn’t instantaneous, Brady’s body morphed into a svelte, lean and nimble specimen. He focused — well obsessed — on diet and plyometrics, particularly during the last decade. His dad explained it to me just over six years ago as, “It’s almost like his body is like Gumby. The hits still hurt, but his body contorts and recovers faster and better.”
Physically tough, too
Brady is on Mt. Rushmore in terms of mental toughness. He’s right up there with Michael Jordan, Babe Ruth and Bill Russell: simply fearless. But Brady deserves kudos for his physical toughness, too. Not only does he take the hits, but he keeps playing hurt.
He constantly battled arm and knee pain. and he could take a hit and get back up, as we saw in the Super Bowl loss to the Giants in February of 2008. Brady was sacked five times and knocked down nine times, yet still found a way to get the Patriots the lead in the final two minutes. The point is, he was hurt a lot more than we realized, yet never missed a game.
Took less for team
Aaron Rodgers will make $58.3 million if his option bonus is exercised next month. It’s deserved. But in terms of surrounding talent, depth and winning, the quarterback’s salary is unfortunately a hurdle.
That was never a problem in New England. Brady got a decent wage.
averaging about $17 million per year over his last decade with the Patriots, nowhere near the top of the quarterback pay scale chart.
Kansas City finale
Brady’s greatest moment? Wow. There are so many, particularly at the end of games. That includes his first Super Bowl in New Orleans on the final drive; his fourth quarter and overtime to beat the Falcons; his fourth quarter overcoming a two-touchdown deficit in the AFC title game against the Ravens; the list goes on.
But my personal favorite was probably his last great “Brady game” with the Patriots in the AFC Championship at Arrowhead Stadium. The Patriots led 17-7 entering the fourth quarter, eventually winning 37-31 in overtime. But it was Brady at his best in that duel with a neophyte named Patrick Mahomes. When the Pats fell behind, 21-17, Brady put on his cape. In OT, Brady converted three 3rd-and-10 situations, completing seven of eight passes on the winning drive, capped by a 4-yard TD run by Rex Burkhead, sending the Patriots to the Super Bowl.
The Patriots eventually won the Super Bowl, 13-3, over the L.A. Rams, with MVP going to his best pal, Julien Edelman. But that never would have happened if not for Brady in Kansas City.
Responsible for ‘best generation’
Remember, this generation of winning championships — see Patriots (6), Red Sox (4), Celtics (1) and Bruins (1) — started in New Orleans in February of 2002. The Patriots, Bob Kraft, Belichick and Brady created an atmosphere other teams emulated pretty quickly.
The other owners and stars realized it was time to get on the bandwagon of the winners — or get lost.
Expectations changed, especially when the Patriots won a second Super Bowl and the Red Sox, who lost a heartbreaker in the Bronx the year before, changed the course of sports for the next 15 years.
Brady’s best quote as a Patriot was upon the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history in Houston in February 2017, when the team overcame a 28-3 deficit late in the third quarter.
After being presented the Lombardi Trophy, Brady said, “We’re bringing this sucker home!”
Yup. He brought six of them home to New England.
