RICHLANDS, Va. — Thad Wells has been the head coach of the Richlands High School football team since March 26 but July 8 was the first time he directed a workout at Ernie Hicks Stadium.
Workouts were suspended before he was hired and then canceled with Wednesday being the first time the Blue Tornado stepped on the field in months with their new head coach.
It was just the lineman on that day but Thursday the skill position players came out for their workout and Wells does not feel the team is behind others.
“It didn’t feel like we were missing a beat, they just got right out there and we got to work and that was the first time I’ve really been in front of all of them at one time so it felt good,” Wells said.
Teams like Richlands with many multi-sport athletes normally have to wait until summer workouts to get everyone together due to spring sport and Wells is still expecting the number of players to increase by 20 to around 80 once vacations are finished followed by those players clearing the guidelines.
“I feel we’re in a different place right now cause we’ve never had that much time to actually sit down and go over things, its always been start summer and you just go out there start running like crazy and trying to get football installed but we’ve been able to slow everything down and actually get probably more detail in terms of installing the culture,” Wells said.
Since Wells became the head coach he has been holding twice-weekly meeting over video where they talk about the culture of the program among going over film.
Now that the Blue Tornado are out on the field the culture Wells talked about can be implemented each day.
“To me you build your culture through your workouts and the little things matter and we don’t move on to the next thing until each phase is right,” Wells said.
The lineman workouts occur on Monday and Wednesday with the skills positions on Tuesday and Thursday.
The option is there for Richlands to do weightlifting inside but they have brought all that equipment outside as only 10 people could be inside at a time and it would have to be cleaned after each group. In addition to the lifting players are put through an up-tempo circuit training.
Starting with players only working out with the team twice a week allows time to recover from the high-intensity workouts after the long layoff.
“If we’re going to ask for their time then we’re going to be working and we’re going to be working hard and we’re going to be up tempo in everything that we do, we’re not going to be out there for a long time but we’re going to work hard while we’re there,” Wells said.
Wells has pulled videos of last year’s opponents for the team to break down along with college games to help them learn the principles of the game Wells expects them to do every play.
“The videos have been primarily teaching the little things, teaching we call them the principles of the game. No matter what schemes you run, no matter what you do on special teams, defense, offense there are principles within the game,” Wells said.
Wells and the coaching staff were innovative in finding ways to teach the players over video including using the Madden NFL video game when no film of certain examples was available.
“It’s actually tremendously valuable in terms of setting up exactly what you want to show because its hard sometimes to find film to show what you’re trying to show kids so you can set it up and then you can go back into instant replay,” Wells said.
At the end of meetings to have fun Wells and a player would play a game of Madden where everybody on the team could watch them face off.
A focus for Wells in his return to Richlands is on the fundamentals of football that are often overlooked by younger coaches, including himself he admitted.
“In my opinion so many people, including myself, in the past have just overlooked the fundamentals and this younger generation of coaches to me have started to lose touch with the basics,” Wells said.
Fundamentals are what win games for most games and Wells will lean on them for Richlands to have success although the way they are being taught needs to be updated to use resources now available.
“It’s 2020, you can’t teach the fundamentals exactly how you did 30, 40 years ago you have to bring the means of educating our kids up to the current technology standards,” Wells said.
The teaching of the fundamentals and everything else Wells wants his team to learn has been done over video with the hope that once contact is allowed players will quickly improve their skills.
“With COVID and the limit on actually being together physically we hope that mentally this preparation that we’re putting into it once it becomes physical they can get it quicker than just jumping straight into the physical aspect of things on day one like so many of us do,” Wells said.
An area they were able to focus on and Wells sees as becoming a difference maker for teams is the mental side of the game.
We know your mind will give in much quicker than your body will so your body can keep going, can keep pushing but your mind is going to break and its going to tell you can’t handle this, you need to stop,” Wells said.
The team read a book from a sports psychologist about how champions think during the layoff and Wells is focused on improving the players lives for whatever they do in their future.
He has spoken to the team about the importance of empathy and the direct correlation he sees of being empathetic to controlling emotions and making better decisions during a game or high-pressure situation.
“If you want to be a good teammate, if you possibly want to be a leader you have to have empathy it’s one of the most important skills in the world when it comes to success,” Wells said.
“You have to be able to feel and understand the people around you, you can’t treat everybody alike because everybody’s different inside.”
Less than two months until the first game is scheduled to be played Wells is still figuring out the schemes for the Blue Tornado as he learns more of the strengths of the 2020 squad which will change each year.
“The way we are we don’t even know what schemes we’re going to be with this year,” Wells said. “For a coach to do what they know their entire life and make the kids fit into that doesn’t really do the kids justice so we’re going to be whatever we need to be each year based off the talent on our team.”
The Blue Tornado are getting ready as if the season will start on time with a trip to Gate City August 28. They will adjust their plans if the start date is changed by the Virginia High School League which meets Wednesday to further discuss fall sports.
“We are working as though the season would start on time but we also discussed that it may not,” Wells said. “Just being open with the kids, communicating and letting them know that there are a lot of scenarios that could work themselves out over the next few weeks and few months.”
