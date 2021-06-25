Staff photo by Jessica Nuzzo

Princeton WhistlePigs pitcher Channing Young delivers a pitch in the first inning of Thursday night’s Appalachian League baseball game with the visiting Elizabethton River Riders at Hunnicutt Stadium, in Princeton. Tonight the WhistlePigs will host the Pulaski River Turtles in a 7 p.m. game while the Bluefield Ridge Runners will host the Bristol State Liners at Bowen Field in a 6:30 p.m. contest.