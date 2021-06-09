BIG STONE GAP, Va. — Tazewell’s Gavin Lee and Graham’s Katie Benson both recorded championship performances in the Region 2D boys and girls track championships at Bullitt Park, on Wednesday.
Benson claimed regional titles in the girls 1,600 and 3,200m runs. She turned in a personal best and Graham school record time of 5:25.56 in the 1,600m. Teammate Lauren Keene finished second in the 3,200.
Lee claimed the discus championship with a winning throw of 136-5, also winning the shot put. Teammate Octavius Pridgen took second in the discus. The Bulldogs boys had a great day in the field events, with Cassius Harris getting a second in the triple jump and a third in the long jump. Ethan Mills came in third in the high jump and fourth in the long jump.
Harris also had a great day in the sprints, claiming a second in the 400m and a third in the 200m. For the Graham girls, Lyndsey Austin and Nathaly Du plays second and third, respectively, in the 300 hurdles. Austin also took fourth in the 100m hurdles.
Tazewell's Ashton Rowe came in fourth in the girls triple jump.
Richlands' Bryc Breeding, Kayla Maggard, Mough Hampton and Carrie Humphry teamed up to take second in the girls 4x400 relay.
Graham's Lauren Pearce, Nathaly Du, Kara Murphy and Sara Jacobs finished second in the girls 4x800 relay.
Tazewell's Nick Taylor, Ian Rhudy, Jacob Dowell and Ambrose Tyson collected a third place finish in the boys 4x800 relay.
