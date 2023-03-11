RICHLANDS, Va. — The Richlands baseball program will have a new face leading it on the diamond this spring.
That face is not unfamiliar to Blue Tornado fans.
Richlands alum Ben Brown was named the Blue Tornado’s newest skipper in September. Brown takes over for Aaron Buchanan, who resigned in May after guiding the Blues for the past three seasons.
His role as the Richlands manager is just the latest for Brown in a program that he has been involved with for over 20 years. Whether it was watching his older brother Timmy Brown play, going to a game with his sister Bethany Carr as she kept book for the Blues, manning the shortstop position himself, watching his younger brother Dan Brown play or recently as an assistant coach, Brown has seen more Richlands baseball than most.
“It is definitely something that felt like it was always going to happen,” Brown said of his new gig. “For most of my childhood, my sister kept the book for Coach [Brad] Strong pretty much from when Timmy was playing up until I started playing. Once I graduated, Dan was there. I have basically been involved in the program in some way for the better part of 15-20 years. A lot of that was spectating, then being a part of it from a player’s side, then being asked to help coach and easing my way into that. It always felt like a someday thing.”
The someday thing was something that had to feel right for Brown when it presented itself. The fact it is at his alma mater and his past few years as an assistant within the program assured the 2014 Richlands graduate that the timing was right.
“If it would have been open last year, I probably would not have applied. I was not quite there yet. Something about the past year…I have become more comfortable with it. When Coach Buchanan told me he was going to hang it up at the end of last season, it just kind of felt right,” the 26-year-old Brown noted. “I do not think I could do this anywhere else. I would not have applied for this job anywhere else right now. Being here, it is home. It is a program that I have seen through some iffy times, really good times, then back through some rough times again. I am excited to try to get it back to where it was in those good times.”
The adjustment to being the boss of the Blues has been one Brown has enjoyed.
“It is a big learning curve coming into a head coach’s job. There is so much stuff you do not see until you are in the position that comes with it,” said Brown, who was an assistant under Blake Roberts, Strong and Buchanan at Richlands. “The behind-the-scenes stuff is what takes the most getting used to. The baseball stuff has been the easy part.”
Brown looks to build off a 10-14 campaign in 2022 that saw the Blues post a 3-5 record in Southwest District play. The rookie manager looks to replace the offensive production of Drew Simmons, who produced a .456 batting average, five home runs, 25 RBIs and a team high of 38 runs scored a year ago, and Collin Richardson, who batted .451 in 2022 with a team high 26 RBIs. The Blue Tornado also lost Cory Hale to graduation. Hale tossed 26.1 innings in 2022 while compiling a 4-2 record to go along with 27 strikeouts.
The Blues return star ace Ben Hale who looks to pick up where he left off his impressive sophomore campaign. The Richlands junior pitcher struck out 84 batters a season ago on his way to a 3-5 record and a 3.83 ERA. Hale also batted in 13 runs for the Blues with a .271 batting average. Brown looks for his junior hurler to lead the Blue Tornado this spring.
“He is going to be the workhorse. He is a big ol’ boy about six-foot-five or six-foot-six,” Brown said of Hale. “He is intimidating on the mound. He will be throwing in the upper 80s with some pretty good junk. He is really swinging the bat well too and hitting the ball hard.”
Brown also returns seniors Ethan Roberts and Dylan Brown to the Blue Tornado lineup. Roberts batted .304 a season ago while scoring 23 runs for Richlands. Dylan Brown is in the starting lineup for his fourth consecutive season and looks to improve off a solid junior season where he had six doubles and 11 RBI.
Perhaps the biggest obstacle the Blues face in Brown’s first season is the fact that Richlands will play each of its outings on the road. Eagle Field at Southwest Virginia Community College has been deemed unplayable and as a result, Richlands will travel each night. The Blues will host their home district contests at Lou Peery Field in Tazewell.
“We are going to have to travel every game. There are a lot of things that go into travel that make things a little more stressful. Having to do that every night takes a different type of focus,” explained Brown, who noted that the program hopes to have a field behind Richlands Elementary School ready for 2024. “There is never that comfort level of ‘OK, we get to stay home tomorrow.’ It is going to make for some late nights.”
However, Brown will not use the absence of a homefield as an excuse.
“As far as the baseball goes, it is still the same game. The first comment from some of these guys was, ‘Well, we play better on the road anyway,’” said Brown, whose father Ron has broadcasted Richlands athletics on the radio for 42 years. “That is the attitude we are going to take into it. We have to show up for every game. There are no excuses. We are sitting ourselves up for a good story. It is all stacked against us. We are going to make it happen anyway.”
Brown hopes the fun he had as an athlete at Richlands, where he accumulated numerous accolades as a football, basketball and baseball standout, is also found by his team this season. However, he hopes his squad finds it the right way.
“[The team is] really starting to buy in and really starting to take it seriously and listen to what I am saying. We are starting to have fun. The guys are itching to get out on the field and play ball. They know we have some good talent,” said Brown, who will be assisted by Evan Ferrell and Mike Duty in his first season. “I want a team that plays the game the right way. We are going to play hard. We are going to focus on the details. We have to play hard and make it fun for ourselves. That is by winning ball games. If we can play good baseball and play it the right way, we are going to win ball games.”
The only thing Brown must do now is wait for the season opener March 16 at Chilhowie. He cannot wait to get out there.
“Everyone is just getting ready for this spring to come. If we get through this schedule with a winning record, then that is a pretty dag on good year. We just have to set ourselves up in a good position and take care of business once we get there,” Brown stated. “We have to show up and play ball because anything can happen. [We are] ready to roll.”
— Contact sports@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.