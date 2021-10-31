PIPESTEM — Trees do not change color annually in the Central American nation of Belize.
It’s no wonder then that Ana Lopez, a resident of Esperanza, Belize, found the autumn foliage at Pipestem Resort State Park to be noteworthy as she ran to victory in the 10-kilometer division of the 45th annual Pumpkin Run on Saturday morning.
“Oh, it’s beautiful,” said Lopez, who has first-place finishes in international canoe races on her athletic resume. “Well, the hills were challenging, but it’s beautiful. The fog, the leaves, everything is beautiful — even the people here.”
This year’s pared-down race was short on runners due in part to the Covid-19 pandemic. Eleven people started the 10k race, and Lopez worked her way through the pack to take first place by 35 seconds over Tyler Huffman, a PikeView Middle School athlete.
Lopez said, “At the start, I was almost at the last. … I got to where I caught the guy in second place, then I kept going and going ‘til I got to the guy that was in the front. Then, on the way back, that was where I said I’ve got to get more pace — more speed.”
Huffman, who lives in Glenwood, said this was the first 10k race attempt.
“It was pretty easy at the start,” he said. “About the fourth or fifth mile, I started to tire out.”
Familiar faces picked up top trophies in the 5k race. Daniel McDowell and Erica Morgan, both of Princeton, were fastest in the male and female categories. Both had won multiple Pumpkin Runs in the past.
“I’ve been running for a little over 30 years, competitively,” McDowell said. He’s now running with grandchildren of some of his earlier race partners.
Surrounded by teenage runners after the race, Morgan said, “I’ve done this run since I was 15. I’m 38 now, so this is something to keep me active and keep me going.”
As active members of the Southern West Virginia Road Runners Club, both said that the organization has a new mission to nurture young people’s interest in running.
McDowell said, “You’ve got to let these kids know that this is something they can start doing now, and basically do the rest of your life. … It’s a great sport.”
He said his take on sharing his interest is, “You can’t take it with you, so why not share it with the next generation?”
After his 5k win, McDowell said that he was driving to Ona, near Huntington, to watch Saturday’s high-school cross country state championships.
Morgan said, “We’re really trying to get the younger kids to come in and be part of the club, to help build our running community.” She said with the addition of new, energetic members, the club can then contribute more to the community in general.
Princeton resident Karson Huffman, 12, another PikeView Middle School runner, followed Morgan across the line, in second place.
“I really enjoy running in general. I thought the Pumpkin Run would be a fun run for me to do,” Huffman said. “I definitely want to do it again.”
Trenton Hill of Lerona, 13, came in third overall among 5k males, and said it was his first time that he’s ever placed in a race.
“Amazing,” he said. “I just wanted to try my best, and do what I love to do. … It was fun.”
Teenager Jonah Nolan of Athens, who came in fourth, said he has “just started running 5k races. … I love the atmosphere, the drive I get from doing these.”
Returning to take on the Pumpkin Run again was 87-year-old Robert C. Cole of Buckhannon.
“I just like to run,” he said. “I can hardly run anymore; I more-or-less shuffle, but I’m still moving, and that’s the main thing.”
“It keeps me healthy, and gets me out in the fresh air,” he said. “It makes me feel good.”
Cole said he has run the Boston Marathon twice, and that he spent 31 years as a minister in the United Methodist Church — and has now been retired for 25 years.
Danny Keatley, age 74, ran both the 5k and 10k races, which had separate start times this year.
The race is run each year on the closest possible date to Halloween, so a best costume category was added a few years ago. This year’s selection was Amy Creider of Kernersville, N.C., in a dog suit, and her dog Theo, dressed as a mail delivery man.
The race is a joint endeavor of the running club and the state park. Helping with race registration was a service organization from Concord University, Sigma Zeta.
45th Pumpkin Run
At Pipestem Resort State Park
Saturday
5K Males (top 3 listed)
Overall — 1, Daniel McDowell 21:28. 2, Hoss Riggs 22:01. 3, Trent Hill 25:25. Age 14 and under — Daniel Eubanks 28:53. Age 15-19 — Jeffrey Eubanks 55:53. Age 35-39 — Matt Crews, no time listed. Age 40-44 — 1, William Ford 29:52. 2, Troy Huffman 30:00. Age 45-49 — Duane Peck 31:50. Age 55-59 — Bill Johnson 35:20. Age 65-69 — 1, Randy Lester 31:54. 2, Hank Burnley 43:17. Age 70-plus — 1, Danny Keatley 45:16. 2, Robert C. Cole 56:06.
5K Females (top 3 listed)
Overall — 1, Erica Morgan 24:04. 2, Karson Huffman 24:09. 3, Alison Lester 26:03. Age 14 and under — Addy Huffman 27:02. 2, Gabrielle Poling 28:29. 3, Jayden Hill 32:15. Age 20-24 — Amy Creider 32:48. Age 30-34 — Diana Gibson 31:47. Age 35-39 — 1, Rachel Crews 30:08. 2, Maria Eubanks 48:37. Age 40-44 — Hannah Folmar 30:19. Age 45-49 — 1, Melanie Hosier 41:55. 2, Bridgette Tattersall 46:42. Age 55-59 — Sandy Pierce 38:20.
10K Race (all participants)
1, Ana Lopez 44:51. 2, Tyler Huffman 45:26. 3, Todd Matson 45:33. 4, Jonah Holan 46:37. 5, Hoss Riggs 49:21. 6, Kayla Johnson 49:24. 7, Kevin Throckmorton 58:37. 8, Steve Day 58:36. 9, Emily Lawson 1:02:56. 10, Alex Williams 1:08:15. 11, Danny Keatley 1:26:36.
5K Walk, Females (all participants)
1, Jerrica Wheby 41:12. 2, Donna Akers 45:14.
5K Walk, Male
Nick Wheby, no time listed.
