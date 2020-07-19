NARROWS, Va. — Narrows High School’s Kelly Lowe looks at the VHSL’s proposed scenarios for the upcoming Virginia high school sports seasons from two different vantage points. One is that of a head football coach. The other is that of an athletic director.
From neither angle does what’s in store look easy.
“I’ve been trying to think outside the box,” said Lowe, who coached the Green Wave football team to an 11-1 record last fall. “Of course, we’ve all been outside the box since March 13.”
He agrees with most area colleagues that of the three options forwarded last week by the VHSL Executive Committee, one of the two that provides for football in the second semester of the school year is most likely to be chosen.
“With the revenue that football brings into schools, I think they’re going to do everything they can to have a football season. That’s kind of the consensus with some other athletic directors that I’ve talked to. Without football, it’s hard to fund everything else,” Lowe observed.
As a football coach, he’s obviously glad that the VHSL is likely to undertake heroic measures to keep a season viable. As an athletic director, however, he has to consider what’s best for the entire Green Wave athletic program.
That being the case, he believes that the VHSL Executive Committee’s second option — basically flipping the spring sports to the fall and the fall sports to the spring — might be the most logical option to start with.
“I hope that people vote for model two and use model three as a fall back. Switch spring and fall and if something happens and we get halfway through it and get shut down — then fall back on model three ... where everybody gets a shortened season. You get a fall-back plan that way,” said Lowe.
The way he sees it, playing all sports in a condensed seven-month span is going to be a much bigger administrative headache. It may become an unavoidable option, but if you can get some things out of the way in the fall, the second semester will be less chaotic.
“If you’re going to have condensed seasons, it’s going to be a free-for-all trying to schedule dates. Right now you could use corresponding dates with spring and fall and flip them and just go from there,” he said.
He admits that social distancing logistics may not be perfect for every spring sport. Outdoor track meets, for instance, have a lot to sort out. And boys and girls soccer are, as traditionally configured, fraught with almost as many interpersonal contact issues as American football.
However, summer baseball and softball leagues already in progress have been setting promising precedents for minimizing coronavirus exposure risk. Tennis is another spring sport that lends itself to safer social distancing.
Kids who play spring sports have already been robbed of the entire 2020 spring season. If they can safely play in the fall, Lowe said, then why not at least give them the chance?
“Let’s assume we flip the seasons and start this fall with the spring sports and baseball gets 10 games in. Then they shut everyone down,” Lowe reflected.
“Well, if you shift over to the condensed season you can play baseball at the end of the year just picking up where you left off. Those kids are not getting knocked out of a season again.”
Lowe believes flipping fall and spring could also work out better for football in the long run, because with the exception of interstate opponents, you can go with what you’ve already got lined up. A condensed football season won’t have a normal post-season structure. A flipped season could hold normal playoffs and normal state championships.
“In my case, if we just play six games and are limited to a district schedule, what am I going to do with the Giles game? There’s no way I’m not going to play Giles. So, I think there’s a lot of things they have to work out with that shortened-season scenario,” Lowe said.
“I think just flipping the seasons and just using corresponding dates would be ideal from the administrative standpoint,” he said.
Either way, Lowe knows that football in Virginia is locked into one of the two second semester models. That is unlikely to change. Monday’s conditioning sessions at Narrows will begin just as previously announced. The long-term timetable is the only thing that’s altered.
“We normally start our conditioning for the following football season in December, so we’re going to start Monday as if it was December except we’re working toward February instead of August. Regardless of whichever [option] they choose, we’re going to be playing football in February. We’re working toward that,” he said.
Any way Lowe looks at it, beginning ‘August’ practices in February outdoor conditions is likely to be an unfamiliar ordeal for both players and coaches.
“You think about your six hour two-a-day practices. If you do those in February, the time hasn’t changed. So if you’re looking at about an hour and a half worth of practice for your pre-season practices — and it’s going to be about 15 or 20 degrees,” Lowe said.
“There’s going to be snow. The ground is going to be hard and frozen. It’s going to be unique. But if it gives the kids a chance to play, I’m all for it,” he said.
It is possible that some players’ families may not be as enthusiastic about a spring football season that essentially begins in the dead of winter. And if fall football looks like it’s going to proceed normally across the state line in West Virginia, Lowe said, there will be strong temptation in Virginia border counties for kids to cross over and enroll.
“I think you’re going to see that. I really do. I understand the thinking behind that and I understand why some parents and student athletes would want to do that. Our situation is going to be very unique,” Lowe said.
“What kids and their families have got to understand is, in Virginia you can’t play the same sport twice in a calendar school year. So if a kid were to go to West Virginia and play fall ball, they could not transfer back to whatever school in Virginia and play football in the spring. If a kid goes to West Virginia and plays one week of football and they shut it down ... the kid used his eligibility over there, so that’s his season.”
