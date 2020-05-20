Bluefield, WV (24701)

Today

Rain likely. High 49F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Localized flooding is possible..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 48F. Winds E at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.