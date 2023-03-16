CHARLESTON — Beware the Ides of March — and the 3-point shot.
Bluefield’s high-flying Beavers raced to a 27-point lead and withstood a state tournament record 13 three-pointers by Wheeling Central Catholic to earn a thrilling 76-68 victory in quarterfinal action Wednesday in the WVSSAC tournament. Bluefield (19-7) will play Chapmanville (21-3) Friday night in the semis at 7:15.
All five Bluefield starters scored in double figures, as BHS was tied once but never trailed, paced by R J Hairston, who scored 13 points, grabbed 15 rebounds and notched 7 assists for the Beavers. Bluefield’s record against AA competition improved to 12-0, including a 74-63 tournament triumph over Chapmanville in February.
What appeared to be a rout when the Beavers’ Will Looney banked home a shot with 1:10 in the third quarter to send BHS ahead 57-30 turned around in the final minutes as the Maroon Knights dialed up another zip code from three-point land.
Four straight treys, including a pair by Eli Dean, and Tyler Dean, followed by Quinton Burlenski’s bomb helped Wheeling begin the close the gap in a furious flurry. As the barrage continued, Troy Anthony’s three closed the gap to 74-68 with only :20 remaining and second later Kam Ron Gore had an offensive rebound tip-in on a teammate’s missed free throw to seal the deal for the Beavers, who poured through 48 points in the paint.
“Our game plan was to press,” noted BHS mentor Buster Large, “and our offense is always based to run off our defense. We did a good job in the opening half and through the third quarter but give Wheeling Central credit, they were well prepared and had one of the best long-distance shooting days anybody has ever had up here (Charleston). I was proud of our guys. We will move on to Friday against an outstanding Chapmanville team. They had an injury problem which hurt them in our first game and we had to rally to get the win. They will be ready and it should be one of the best games in West Virginia basketball this entire season.”
For more than half the game, the Beavers turned in one of top efforts in state competition, running, blocking shots, scoring in transition and rebounding well at both ends. Wheeling seldom penetrated with open looks while the Beavers thrived on the inside.
Looney and Hairston, using the one-handers on offense and outlet passes following defensive rebounds, consistently found Caleb Fuller cutting to the basket along with Sencere Fields and Gore. Fields also led Bluefield with three three-point shots and had a great defensive effort.
In the closing moments, WCC coach Mel Stephens adjusted his line-up and game plan as the Maroon Knights had a dazzling display of marksmanship. Wheeling broke the old AA mark of 10 treys, set by Wyoming East against Logan in 2008 as the Knights began to chip away at the monumental deficit.
Burlenski, Troy Anthony and Eli Dean had three treys each as Jeremy Ratcliffe notched two while Tyler Dean shot – and made – a pair. Wheeling, which hit 13-of-29 behind the arc, finally cooled off near the end and missed two attempts in the closing minute.
Stephens said, “I thought they (Bluefield) wanted it more than we did in the first half. They had about four kids in double figures by then and it looked like it (game) was basically out of hand by then. We put in Eli and Tyler to give us a better opportunity to score and they did it. But give Bluefield credit – they have an outstanding team and they could win it (AA) all.”
Caleb Fuller paced the Beavers with 21 points, followed by Looney (17 points and 7 rebounds) Hairston, Gore (12) and Fields (11 points and three steals) in an impressive display of teamwork on the big stage.
“This was a really good game,” said Hairston. “We had to leave it all on the court. They shot lights out against us late in the game. We played our hearts out and got the job done, and I am glad we’re moving on.”
Burlenski (18), Troy Anthony (17) and Eli Dean (11) paced the Maroon Knights, who will return all their starters next season. After a sluggish start, scoring in single digits the first two quarters, the Knights caught fire, including a 30-point onslaught in the final period.
Bluefield held a 33-28 edge in rebounding and led in shooting percentage, 62 percent to 43 percent. The Beavers hit only 9-of-20 at the line, but played solid defense as the Knights had three points in just four free throw attempts.
Bluefield 74, WCC 66
WHEELING (14 -11)
Burlenski 18 Anthony 17 Eli Dean 11 Olejasz 8 Ratcliffe 6 Tyler Dean 6 Isaac Schmitt 2
BLUEFIELD (19-7)
Fuller 21 Looney 17 Hairston 13 Gore 12 Fields 11 Smith 2.
Wheeling......8 9 21 30 — 68
Bluefield......16 18 24 18 — 74
3-point goals – WCC, 13. (Burlenski, Anthony, Eli Dean -3, Ratcliffe -2, Tyler Dean – 2). BHS, 5. (Fields – 3, Fuller -2.)
Fouled out – none.
