PRINCETON — Caleb Fuller scored 19 points and the Bluefield boys basketball team collected a 66-58 win over Princeton in a showdown of Mercer County rivals at Ralph Ball Court, on Tuesday night.
Bluefield out-rebounded Princeton 40-33 in a battle of notorious board warriors.
RJ Hairston pulled down 10 rebounds to go with his 13 points, also blocking a shot and distributing three assists. Chance Johnson had 12 rebounds, scoring 10 points and handing out four assists.
Will Looney scored 13 points and grabbed four rebounds for the Beavers. Ja’eon Flack added eight points. Fuller had five rebounds and four steals to go with his team-leading points.
Chase Hancock scored 12 points to pace the Tigers and Kham Hurte added eight. Grant Cochran led Princeton in rebounds with with 11 and Aidan Ash had seven.
James Monroe 65
Mount View 55
LINDSIDE — Eli Allen fired up 27 points and the Mavericks staved off the Golden Knights in a regular season battle between section-mates.
Cameron Thomas added 14 points for top-ranked James Monroe (20-1) while Shad Sauvage added 11 points and Josh Burks scored 10 points.
Jason Haggerty and Tony Bailey scored 12 points apiece for Mount View while Brandon Rotenberry and Malaki Bishop added 11 points apiece.
Girls Games
Region 2D Girls Tournament
Wise-Central 70,
Graham 24
NORTON, Va. — Emma McAmis fired up 24 points and the Lady Warriors rolled to a 70-24 win over visiting Graham in the opening round of the Region 2D girls basketball tournament.
McAmis also distributed seven assists and collected five rebounds for Central-Wise (21-5), which advances to play Marion or John Battle in a 7 p.m. semifinal game at the Prior Center at Virginia-Wise on Thursday night.
Jill Sturgill, Isabella Sturgill and Emilee Brickey added eight points apiece for the Warriors.
Elle Gunter scored 15 points to lead the G-Girls. Ella Dales added seven points.
