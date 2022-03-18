CHARLESTON — Many are calling the 2022 WVSSAC Tournament “The “Poca Invitational.”
Bluefield has the task Saturday in the state AA title game of trying to derail the Putnam County Express. After walloping Wyoming East Wednesday and capturing a heart-stopping triumph over St. Mary’s Friday the Beavers have earned a chance to pull off what veteran observers declare virtually impossible.
Tip-off at the Charleston Civic Center will be at 12:30 p.m.
Indeed, the Dots (25-1) are a team often tabbed as the best in West Virginia at any level, with a bona-fide Division recruit in Isaac McNeely (20.8 ppg.) who is headed for the University of Virginia. In the last two games, Poca has allowed a total of four third quarter points in wins over Magnolia (43—19) and Ravenswood (60-32). In the first game, the Dots allowed Magnolia only 18 percent shooting and a tournament record for fewest points scored.
“Without a doubt, we will have to play the best game we have played all year, offensively and defensively. We just cannot afford to make many mistakes against what may be the best team in the state,” notes Bluefield coach Buster Large.
Bluefield (21-5) has come alive in recent days and their effort against second-ranked St. Mary’s was a Mercer County version of a defensive clinic, as BHS forced 19 turnovers including a third quarter streak with Chance Johnson’s three steals and scores in 11 seconds.
St. Mary’s Coach Mark Barnhart, a 19-year veteran, observed of the Beavers, “I don’t think we have trailed 30-16 in any game this year. We have not seen pressure like Bluefield can bring.”
Poca, coached by iconic mentor Allen Osborne (705-303) has had one goal on his mind since the favored Dots were upset last year by Williamstown: win the last game of the year.
“We did not come up here (Charleston) to get a runner-up trophy,” said Osborne in a post-game interview Friday. “Bluefield is a quality team, though, their defense is outstanding, their guards play great and they can attack from all over the floor. We will have to play a very solid game against them.”
The Beavers’ assistant coaches Tony Webster and Jody Fuller know how tough a task BHS is facing.
“Poca is definitely the team to beat,” says Webster, “and we know we have to contain McNeeley and (Tony) Jackson – we can’t stop them but maybe we can slow them down. If we can stay close going into the final quarter we have a chance at the upset.”
Fuller is pleased to make the title game, noting, “I think against St. Mary’s we executed our offense in spurts but we got the job done. Coach Osborne does a phenomenal job and Poca will extremely tough to crack. We have to figure out a way to score – I’ll you this – 34 or 35 points won’t be enough. We have to be better than that.”
Saturday’s game will break a tie between the two coaches. Osborne won state titles in 1997 and 2015 while Large (271-92) also has a pair of championships. Bluefield beat RC Byrd 64-39 in 2014 and in ’15 toppled Fairmont 57-53. The Beavers under Danny Gaither also won championships in 1995—96.
