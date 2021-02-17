BLUEFIELD — Bluefield High School’s Brandon Wiley and Carson Deeb are both looking forward to playing college football with their respective future teammates. They both seem equally eager to continue their studies at the college level.
The two Beavers’ senior veterans were recognized with special signing ceremonies earlier this week at Bluefield High School.
Wiley signed a National Letter of Intent to play for NCAA Division II Glenville State next fall. Deeb signed an NLI to remain close to home and become part of Bluefield State’s resurrected NCAA Division II program.
Wiley was one of three Bluefield players accorded Class AA first team status by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association. He led the Beavers receiving corps with 36 catches for 723 yards and seven touchdowns. He also had 16-rushes for 112 yards and two touchdowns. He was recruited as a kick returner and as a slotback. While he did play a half-season of defense for Bluefield this past fall, he considers himself primarily an offensive player.
Beavers quarterback Carson Deeb, who passed for 1,801 yards and 18 touchdowns, was accorded All-State offensive second team status and was named second team offensive captain. He was recruited as a quarterback.
Academics were a big factor in their respective decisions.
Bluefield State’s acclaimed engineering program was what ultimately did it for Deeb.
“I had a couple of other schools and went on a couple of more visits. It just came down to [Bluefield State] having my major, really,” said Deeb. “Being a little closer to home, helped too,”
“I want to be a marine or wildlife biologist or zoologist. I love nature in general,” Wiley said. “They have a good science department.”
Wiley said former Bluefield teammate Jahiem House, who signed with Glenville State last season, spoke to him highly about his experiences there.
“He had a little influence in getting me to go there. And I like their coaching staff,” said Wiley, who credited a positive visit with sealing the deal.
“I had been heavy on Bluefield State and then I picked Glenville. I liked their campus, so I decided to go with them.”
Another plus for Wiley is the possibility that he might be able to walk on for Glenville State’s baseball program in the off-season. The game rivals his love of football and like all Beavers baseball players, Wiley missed out on the sport last spring. That makes the possibility of getting to play at the college level even more appealing.
As a quarterback with so much college offense to learn already on his plate, Deeb didn’t expect to play a second sport at Bluefield State. He admitted he was a little daunted by the prospect of being on a football program that was in the process of being rebooted after a 40-year hiatus. But he soon recognized it was a unique opportunity for personal growth.
“It’s definitely different. There’s a lot of good that can come from being part of the start of a new program. You’re going to have to overcome a lot of obstacles that other people wouldn’t have to go through. That’s something that could strengthen you and better you in the long run from different things,” Deeb said.
— Contact sports@bdtonline.comw
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.