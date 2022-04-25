BLUEFIELD — Jordan Jones put together a Senior Day to remember.
The Bluefield High third baseman drove in the game-deciding run with a single up the middle in the bottom of the fifth inning to give the Beavers a 10-2 victory over the James Monroe Mavericks on Monday evening at the BHS diamond.
“It feels good, especially with it being senior night, to bring it home for the team,” Jones said.
She and Sandraya Dickey are the sole seniors on the roster for Bluefield (10-8), and the team has no juniors, so coach Barry Reed joked that this would be the last BHS senior day in softball for awhile.
Seven of Bluefield’s nine batters got a hit, and the Beavers played errorless baseball. This was after a long weekend of three home games, but it didn’t seem to affect the squad much.
“Everybody was pretty solid today hitting the ball,” Jones said. “It’s really important to take this game one play at a time, and not think how tired you are. and just play to win.”
Reed said, “Today’s one of these days that I’m going home satisfied. … Today I have to be happy with the results of the game, and especially ‘run-ruling’ James Monroe.”
He said Bluefield softball had never beaten the Mavericks until this season, and now the Beavers have done it twice.
The Mavericks (9-7) have been playing good ball down the stretch, including a big win over the weekend against Covington, but on Monday they managed just four hits and were tagged with five errors.
“We had way too many popups,” said James Monroe coach Jack Phipps. “They were dippin’ (the bat) and that’s what happens.”
It couldn’t have gone better for the Mavs to begin the game. Chloe Shires led off with a triple when the ball was blown sideways by a wind gust in right field. She came home on a groundout by Shannon Phipps to put the visitors ahead 1-0.
James Monroe would get just one single in the next two innings off Bluefield freshman Maddy Lawson, who tossed a complete-game win.
Abby Richardson tied the contest 1-1 in the first, with Lawson picking up an RBI on the play. Abby’s sister Grace walked with two outs in the second and scored on an infield throwing error to give the Beavers a 2-1 lead.
The advantage could have been even greater except that Bluefield left eight runners on base through the first three innings.
Reed said leaving so many runners on is “something you normally don’t get out of.”
In the third, Mavs starting pitcher Shannon Phipps developed problems controlling her pitches, and left the circle after loading the bases. Bryleigh Thomas took over in the circle for Phipps, but the Beavers eventually had four consecutive base-runners score for a 6-1 lead.
Jack Phipps said about his daughter Shannon, “Last year she was doing complete games (but) honestly, that’s how most of our games have (gone) this year.”
In the top of the fifth, Shaylin Wickline led off with a walk, and courtesy runner Jordan Lowe scored James Monroe’s final run when Shannon Phipps drove a grounder over the third-base bag for an RBI double.
The bottom half of the inning was Bluefield’s time to shine. Grace Richardson began the frame with a triple, diving into the dust at third to beat the throw from center field. Cara Brown and Abby Richardson followed with singles.
The game was halted briefly during the inning when Abby Richardson ran full speed toward home plate and collided with Wickline, the Mavericks’ catcher. Wickline had to leave the game due to injury and Shannon Phipps filled in behind the plate after that.
Jones’ scorcher up the middle into center field brought Sophie Hall to the plate from second base, and the game ended with the Beavers’ 10th run.
Both Richardsons batted 2-for-3 for Bluefield, and Brown was 2-for-4 with a run batted in.
Lawson picked up yet another pitching win in her standout freshman season. She fanned five of the 22 batters she faced while allowing three walks and four hits.
She showed resilience in the third. After walking two batters, she struck out two in a row to close off the threat and keep Bluefield ahead.
“Today, (Lawson) put the ball in play offensively,” Reed said. “Her pitching, you can see, is getting better. She’s only 14 years old … We’ve got a long ways to go with her.”
James Monroe is scheduled to play a doubleheader with a possible sectional opponent, River View, at Lindside today.
Bluefield travels to Princeton this afternoon and will close out the regular season with games this week at PikeView and at Wyoming East.
Jones said she was “really excited” about her final game with Princeton. “As long as we stay solid with our defense and our hitting, the way we have been, I think we’ll be all right,” she said.
At Bluefield High School
James Monroe ……. 100 01 — 2 4. 5
Bluefield ……………… 114 04 — 10 9 0
Shannon Phipps, Bryleigh Thomas (3) and Shaylin Wickline, Shannon Phipps (5). Maddy Lawson and Grace Richardson.
