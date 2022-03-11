CHAPMANVILLE — The Bluefield Beavers on Thursday walked into a full house. They unleashed a straight flush on Chapmanville with the opening hand played by R. J. Hairston, “Boo” Fuller, Jaeon Flack, Will Looney, and Chance Johnson.
With a 51-42 regional co-champion triumph over the homestanding Tigers, Buster Large’s charges got their marching orders to head for Charleston for the 11th consecutive time.
Bluefield (19-5) is third seed and will play perennial powerhouse Wyoming East (13-11), the sixth seed on Wednesday at 11:15 in the 2022 West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission tournament at the Charleston Civic Center.
Wyoming East has won twice against the Beavers, 62-59 in overtime at home, most recently a 58-44 sectional triumph in the Brushfork Armory while Bluefield won a true “home” game in the BHS gym in January with a convincing 52-39 victory.
Hairston and Johnson were double trouble for the home team Thursday. Hairston popped in 10 points and added 11 rebounds while Johnson scored a dozen and equaled that defensively with 12 rebounds. Both were not only effective offensively but a disruption to Chapmanville with hands on and around the ball when the Tigers had possession.
Bluefield battled evenly with Chapmanville in the opening stanza but defense and solid shooting propelled the Beavers to a steadily increasing lead after the first few minutes as BHS used a 1-3-1 zone to throttle the Tiger attack. During the streak, it was the steady play of Flack controlling the tempo that enabled Bluefield to maintain control of the contest before the half.
“Our coaching staff did a great job,” said BHS Coach Buster Large.
“Coach Tony Webster came with a that defensive set, we worked on it for four days, along with Coach Jody Fuller and Coach Doug Miller and the players adjusted real well.”
“We came out with a fire that we have not had before,” said 6-5 junior Looney. “After that (sectional) loss to Wyoming East, we ran a lot in practice and that kind of put a chip on our shoulder. We were disappointed, mad to be honest, about losing that game. We went to win.”
Fuller, the leading scorer with 18 points, noted, “Coach (Tony) Webster always stresses that ‘getting a turnover and not scoring is like not getting a turnover at all’ so we wanted to take advantage and convert off turnovers. Going back to Charleston is an awesome feeling — keeping the streak alive. We did not care who scored. We are not satisfied — we are still hungry. This is an unselfish team and we have business to take care of.”
As far as Chapmanville, Large said it was an impressive win in more ways than one.
“Chapmanville is a class act,” he said. “Remember that in 2017-18, they won back-to-back state championships and they have a fine team this year. Those Tiger players and coaches have a lot of character. We thank the Beaver faithful who made the trip up with us and we believe they had a good trip back home. We hope to give them that feeling this coming week.”
Large made no secret of the fact that nobody was pleased after the sectional loss to Wyoming East, a game that Bluefield went into as the No. 1 seed, only to lose by double digits.
“We lit a fire after that game,” admitted Large, “in more ways than just running at practice. We challenged the players and ourselves to show more interest, to step up and show we want to keep our season going. That motivation showed Thursday night and we hope to keep it going.”
Bluefield is in the playoffs for the 11th straight year, but an opening-round loss last season is yet another factor keeping this squad focused.
“We have this attitude of ‘practice-practice-practice’ and going to Charleston to win ball games, represent our school and ourselves well,” he says.
“We do not want to play one game up there (WVSSAC tourney) and come back. We have a higher goal than that.”
— Contact sports
@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.