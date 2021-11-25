COAL CITY — A battle royale is brewing.
Bluefield’s streaking Beavers (7-3) hope to make a declaration against Independence when BHS travels to Coal City to take on unbeaten Independence (11-0) in the state “AA” semifinals of the WVSSAC playoffs.
Kickoff is set for 1:30 p.m.
The Patriots are coached by former Bluefield assistant John Lilly, who worked on Fred Simon’s staff in 1987.
The Independence-Bluefield winner will take on either Fairmont or Poca at Wheeling Island Stadium on Friday Dec. 3 at 7:30 p.m. for the “AA” state championship. Fairmont dropped Robert C. Byrd 33-28 and Poca beat Frankfort 56-49 in quarterfinal action.
In 2021, Lilly and his second-ranked gridders have done a perfect job. Indy has rolled through all opponents including a tough challenge last week, rallying for 16 fourth-quarter points and beating upset-minded Roane County 22-8 to keep their victory streak alive.
No. 14 Bluefield is on a roll of its own after opening 0-2 (the other loss came on a forfeit due to COVID) and now has seven consecutive triumphs including a 35-21 win at North Marion Friday. For the second straight week, the Beavers made the most of a three-hour bus ride, taming North Marion 35-21 after defeating Pt. Pleasant 44-20 in opening round action.
On the eve of the semis, Beaver boss Fred Simon observes, “John (Lilly) was here at Bluefield and he got that ‘old school’ training under Coach (John) Chmara. He learned it well and he has done a tremendous job. Independence is a solid football team, playing at home and they are hungry to get to the state title game. We have our work cut out for us.”
The Bluefield squad also worked hard to get to this round.
Balance keyed the Beavers’ triumph as the Bluefielders racked 325 yards in total offense while securing turnovers — BHS got three in the opening half — and kept the pressure on the talented Huskies.
Amir Hairston once again broke the century mark, picking 151 rushing yards and scoring twice for Bluefield. Hairston, a sophomore, averaged 8.9 yards per carry. BHS quarterback Ryker Brown showed two-way talent again, rushing for 35 yards and two touchdowns and then passing for 112 more on a nifty 10-of-12 effort through the air.
Jacorian Green caught 4 passes for 60 yards and Gage Sisk hauled in 3 for 41 yards. Standout freshman Jamel Floyd scored a six-pointer for the Beavers. Jackson Wills was perfect on 5 PATs.
“I thought we played well,” recalls Simon. “Amir had another good game, the line blocked for him, Ryker did a nice job…our defense really stepped up against a good ball club. I was pleased with our effort on the defensive side of the ball.”
Although the Beavers have often been known for a dynamic offense, it is Independence that has put up some amazing number in 2021, scoring more than 50 points in 9 of the 11 games played.
Independence (635 points) has set a blistering pace, averaging 57.7 points per game, while also doing yeoman defensive work (117 points allowed) with an average yield to opponents of just 11.1 point per game.
The Patriots blasted by Liberty 47-0 in the season opener, rolled up a 50-17 win over Shady Spring, then whipped Westside (63-14), Summers County (56-7), Midland Trail (60-21), Man (74-7), Nicholas County (57-21), and Wyoming East (60-8) in the regular season before stopping Shady again (73-7) in an opening-round blowout win leading up to last week’s sobering decision over Roane County, which had a key opportunity on Indy’s one-yard line late in the game but lost their chance on a couple of costly penalties.
Paced by 225-lb. senior star Atticus Goodson (who has committed to high-ranked junior college Walters St. Community College), standout runner Judah Price and 6-3/212 lb. senior quarterback Logan Phalin, among others, the Indy offense has dazzled all season.
Defensively, the Patriots have relied upon Colten Caron, Logan Lester, Braxton McKinney & Co., under the steady guidance of defensive coordinator Scotty Cuthbert, allowing just over 11 points per game.
The Independence season has been one long highlight reel, starting with the opener against Liberty, when Goodson raced for a 160 yards and three scores, backed by Price’s 153 yards and two touchdowns.
Phalin had fired a 59-yard touchdown pass before a second-quarter injury and then Trey Bowers entered, completed a couple of passes and scored a six-pointer of his own.
The Patriots defense showed opponents early on what to expect, holding Liberty to a scant 50 yards and holding LHS to minus yardage on 14 of 31 rushing attempts.
Against Nicholas County, Phelan fired four touchdown passes, two to Price (who rushed for two more) and a pair to Cyrus Goodson. Atticus Goodson rushed for two scores in the opening half.
Price was the leader against Midland Trail in the 60-point explosion with a sizzling 245 yards and 3 touchdowns on 16 carries. Phelan threw for 271 yards and four more touchdown passes including scoring strikes of 62 and 20 yards to Cyrus Goodson.
Roane County came close to the upset Friday night, leading 8-6 early in the fourth quarter and having a first-and-goal inside the two-yard line. Then Independence, aided by good fortune and making some luck of its own, took command. Roane was called for illegal motion and then holding before Jordan Harvey’s strip sack of the Roane quarterback allowed 6-4, 285-pound senior Logan Isom to recover the ball. Goodson also made a key stop later in the contest to help preserve the win.
Phalin did his part, throwing a touchdown pass to Price. Cyrus Goodson then made a major interception and his brother, Atticus, sealed the deal with a 56-yard scoring run. The second-ranked Patriots then held serve for the victory.
“The Patriots have multiple threats,” comments Simon. “Price, both Goodsons, Phalin, they came at you with a lot of weapons. I think it will be great game.”
Bluefield’s defense had another excellent effort, yielding only a single touchdown in each half – until the never-say-die Huskies added a late score with the issue no longer in doubt. Amir Hairston, a steady two-way player, picked off a N. Marion pass in the end zone to stop one drive and Reginald Hairston added a fumble recovery for Bluefield. Ryker Brown had an interception for the Beavers.
Chance Johnson also intercepted a pass for the Beaver “D.” Shawn Hale and Gerrard Wade had good defensive efforts, along with D.J. Fuller.
The Beavers battled to contain Huskie runner Tariq Miller and also to slow down powerful Gavan Lemley, who still gained 94 yards and two scores, finishing as the primary offensive weapon for the home team.
Next up are the talent-laden and multiple-threat Patriots.
