BRUSHFORK — A nine-point game at the half was blown open in the third quarter by Bluefield High boys basketball with strong post play.
The duo of Sean Martin and Jahiem House combined for 15 points in the third quarter as Bluefield beat Graham 92-66 for its fifth consecutive win.
The six-foot-seven Martin ended the game with 20 points for the Beavers (12-3) while House chipped in 14.
“Any time Sean is going to score 20 points we’re going to be hard to beat,” Bluefield head coach Buster Large said.
Getting the ball into the post has been the focus all season for the Beavers who struggled to do so in the first half but made the adjustment at half to focus on taking advantage of their height.
“We started getting the ball in the post second half, I really didn’t play good first half,” Martin said.
The size also gave Bluefield an advantage on the offensive glass where it grabbed 18 offensive rebounds including six by Martin and four for House.
The byproduct of the strong post game was that it opened up the outside shot for Bluefield who knocked down nine three-pointers for the game.
“When you develop the inside game first its going to make it so much easier to get perimeter shots and driving to the bucket,” Large said.
Braeden Crews, Kaulin Parris, Tyrese Hairston and Caden Fuller all knocked down outside shots for Bluefield with Crews making a quartet of them.
Crews finished the game with 19 points after missing Monday night’s game against James Monroe as Bluefield had all five starters score in double figures. Parris added in 16 points and was the main distributor for Bluefield with nine assists. Crews had seven assists and seven rebounds for the Beavers.
The G-Men (11-5) saw their winning streak end at 10 games as their defense only forced 10 turnovers while the offense committed 20.
David Graves led Graham with 23 points including four 3’s while Nick Owens chipped in 16 points.
Chance Dawson scored seven of his nine points in the first half and Marqus Ray had all eight of his in the final quarter.
The turnovers were a major factor as Graham shot 49 percent from the field for the game compared to 54 percent for Bluefield.
The Beavers have been road warriors this season as it was only the second home game of the season with the first coming 44 days ago in the season opener against Wyoming East.
“It’s the best feeling ever to come back to your home court especially with a big crowd like we had tonight,” House said.
Hairston was all over the court for Bluefield on both ends of the court finishing with 12 points along with a pair of steals. He grabbed three offensive rebounds and dished out five assists.
“He’s so enjoyable to watch. A little guy getting rebounds, he can fly down the court and he’s a playmaker,” Large said.
For the fourth game in a row Bluefield scored at least 80 points as it was able to handle all the different defenses that Graham deployed throughout out the game.
The improvement for the Beavers is evident each game as they are working towards a ninth straight trip to the state tournament and a first state title since 2014.
“As the season goes on we’re getting better, we’re working every day to a mission and we know to accomplish that mission we have to go hard every day and prove our point because we don’t have a lot of respect down here,” House said.
Bluefield had assists on 29 of its 39 baskets including a sequence where Crews blocked a shot and fired up ahead to Martin for a thunderous dunk.
Before the game Bluefield honored the players who wore the number five jersey of the late Tony Webster Jr. during the football season.
Bluefield hosts Mount View Friday for a “Throwback” game at the old Bluefield High School Gymnasium at 7:30 p.m. with Graham traveling to Tazewell Friday for a Southwest District game.
