BLUEFIELD — The senior-laden Bluefield High boys basketball team has not made it past the state tournament semifinals in the past three years and playing in the Saturday championship game is the goal for this year’s squad.
To achieve a ninth consecutive appearance in the Class AA state tournament Bluefield has to beat Independence tonight in a region 3 co-final at the Brushfork Armory.
Although the Beavers are riding a 14-game winning streak and coming off a strong 80-64 win over Shady Spring in the sectional title game they cannot take the Patriots lightly.
“You can’t ever overlook an opponent this time of year and there’s a lot riding on this. A trip to the state tournament,” Bluefield head coach Buster Large said.
Bluefield (21-3) and Independence (14-9) did not meet during the regular season with the Patriots winning five of their last seven games.
“Anybody in a region co-final is good, there is no bad teams once you get to the regional co-finals,” Large said.
Independence is scoring 71 points a game under first-year head coach Mike Green while allowing 67.2 points a game.
“They’re young, very hungry team that has some success,” Large said. “They got some really good shooters.”
Leading the way for the Patriots are senior Jared Cannady and sophomore Michael McKinney who can light it up from the perimeter. Independence has scored over 80 points five times this season.
Bluefield started the season 7-3 but has not lost since its first game against Shady Spring. The Beavers have won the two more recent meeting against the Tigers.
Large credits his coaching staff for the development of the team throughout the last two months.
Assistant coach Tony Webster has improved the Beavers defense recently as it has held Shady Spring to 63 and 64 points while also forcing plenty of turnovers. The Beavers are allowing 58.5 points a game this season while scoring 79.4.
“He’s done a great job with our defense, he works so hard every day and not only him but Jody Fuller he runs our offense and Doug Miller,” Large said.
One player who has continued to get better as the season has come to the playoffs is Tyrese Hairston.
“Tyrese is playing unbelievable. Not only rebounding, assists, scoring, playing great defense,” Large said.
Hairston is scoring 10.2 points a game including being in double figures the last three games. He is dishing out more than three assists a game along with three rebounds along with more than two steals a game
Leading the Beavers in scoring is Braeden Crews who is on a tear from behind the three-point game in his last four games going 17-for-26. Crews is averaging 19.7 points a game and making just over half of his shots this season.
The Patriots will have to find a solution to stop Sean Martin in the post as the six-foot-seven center is averaging 14.5 points a game along with 8.8 rebounds and 3.8 blocks on the defensive end.
With teams focusing on Martin in the post six-foot-three Jahiem House is able to find success in the post. He is scoring 9.9 points a game and grabbing six rebounds a game.
Kaulin Parris can do a little bit of everything for Bluefield scoring 11.7 points a game while also dishing out almost five assists a game and grabbing four rebounds.
It is not just the starters that can make an impact for Bluefield but players on the bench including Caden Fuller who has knocked down 45 three-pointers this season. Isaiah Rivers is a solid guard and Ryker Brown provides depth in the post.
