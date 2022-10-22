BLUEFIELD — Class AA Bluefield’s football game with Class AAA Oak Hill turned out to be a special night for the Beavers. Extra special, in fact.
Bluefield collected two touchdowns via special teams, had a third touchdown also set up by kicking game execution and the Beavers collected a 34-14 win over visiting Oak Hill at Mitchell Stadium, on Friday night.
The Red Devils (4-4) should provide a much-needed points boost for the Beavers (4-5), who are pulling out all stops in the stretch in attempt to climb the WVSSAC Class AA rankings into playoff contention. Bluefield will face another prize-laden opponent next week when VHSL unbeaten Ridgeview visits Mitchell Stadium.
Oak Hill struck first with 6:33 remaining in the first quarter. Capitalizing on a short field gratis Bluefield losing a fumble on its first possession of the game, the Red Devils went on a quick march capped by Alex Colaiseno’s 23 yard touchdown pass to Ethan Vargo-Thomas. After Vargo Thomas’ point-after-touchdown kick, Oak Hill led 7-0.
Bluefield responded with an efficient answering drive spanning two minutes. It was assisted by Gerrard Wade’s 67-kickoff return and ultimately capped by Fuller’s 3-yard scoring run. The 2-point conversion failed, leaving the Beavers trailing 7-6.
Braden Fong turned momentum Bluefield’s way with a huge special teams play, blocking a punt off Vargo-Thomas’ foot, then scooping it up and trucking it 16 yards into the end zone. The conversion attempt again failed and Bluefield went into the second quarter leading 12-7.
The Beavers failed to capitalize on two prime scoring opportunities in the second quarter.
A 55-yard Fuller connection to RJ Hairston almost set up the Beavers’ first score of the second period, but the Red Devils defense did enough wheeling and dealing to bog Bluefield on downs in the red zone. It was a frustrating development that would be repeated before halftime, the Beavers stalled by the Devils once again inside the 5.
The Bluefield defense threatened to at least come away with two points, but Colaiseno managed to keep Oak Hill’s hemmed in offense out of its own end zone just long enough to make it to intermission without giving up a safety.
Bluefield made up for it by getting two unanswered touchdowns in the third quarter off of big special teams and defensive plays.
The Beavers began the half with Kisean Smith’s 98 yard kickoff return for a touchdowon sprung by a key open field block from Gerrard Wade. The next score followed an intercepton and 65-yard return by Jeff Wade. It appeared to go for the score but the officials moved it back to the 2-yard line, from where Fuller punched it in for the 26-7 advantage.
Wade added a score of his own on a 3-yard touchdown plunge to begin the fourth quarter.
The Beavers missed their first three 2-point conversion attempts on the night, but finished on a high note with a Wade run capping Fuller’s last score and Fuller’s conversion pass to Fong putting on the final margin.
At Mitchell Stadium
Oak Hill.....................7 0 0 0 — 14
Bluefield..................12 0 14 7 — 34
How They Scored
First Quarter
OH — Ethan Vargo-Thomas 23 pass from Alex Colaiseno (Vargo-Thomas kick)
BF — Caleb Fuller 3 run (2-point conversion failed)
BF— Braden Fong blocked punt and 16 scoring return (Conversion failed)
Third Quarter
BF — Kisean Smith 98 kickoff return (Conversion failed)
BF — Fuller 2 run (Wade run)
OH— Vargo-Thomas 2 run (Vargo-Thomas kick) BF 26, OH 14
Fourth Quarter
BF— Gerrard Wade 3 run (Fong pass from Fuller) BF 34-14
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.